𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮 𝗧𝗶𝘁𝗹𝗲𝗱: 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗡𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗢𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗲𝗼𝗽𝗹𝗲 

Furthermore, TCB addressed the current air service performance/developments and the objectives outlined for 2022/2023. Bonaire’s Route Development Committee led by TCB consisting of both public and private sector partners has stipulated its focus for the year. The short-term goals include expansion in air service capacity out of the North American market with a strategic focus on the tri-state area, North Carolina and Midwest USA. Updates were also given on the carriers involved and the progress made. Highlights of the overall strategy includes clear KPI’s for both the North American & European market with a focus on the increase of our Average Daily Rate (hotel) and Average Expenditure per visitor. TCB will also move into the digital era by adopting the 100% digital strategy for its branding and advertising needs. The New branding initiative titled Repositioning of Bonaire in Harmony with Nature and Our People is scheduled to launch in Q2 2022 which will include a full transformation of the Bonaire website. Data collection will remain an important component of the overall strategy of which our Bonaire Exit survey and new entry tax platform will be of utmost importance. TCB also shared its product development efforts such as school learning programs, general tourism awareness campaigns, Bonaire WIFI projects for public areas and much more. The second part of the presentation was presented by Veroesjka de Windt, CEO of BONHATA. Veroesjka who gave an overview of accommodation performance in 2021, and also their upcoming projects for 2022. The Marketing week continues on Tuesday with a presentation of the new creative agency Dunn & Co that TCB has been working with the last couple of months, and on Wednesday the presentation about Exit Survey and Cruise Data. Miles Mercera presented a hard copy of the Marketing Plan 2022 to Commissioner Hennyson Thielman. To register or for more information please send an email to marketing@tourismbonaire.com