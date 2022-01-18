NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten New safety protocols in place for Police Detectives Department

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Philipsburg, January 18th 2022
New safety protocols in place for Police Detectives Department
The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has reimplemented its strict Covid-19 safety protocol to protect its officers and visitors to the police (sub)station(s).
The public, therefore, encouraged to email the Detectives Department in the event of a simple complaint.
An appointment to file a report can be scheduled with the Detectives Department.
If the situation regards an urgent matter that must be reported, you may visit the Philipsburg Police Station to file an official complaint.
The Detectives Department can be reached via email: AR@policesxm.sx or by telephone: (+1 721) 542 2222 ext. 208, 223 or 214 or visit the police website at Policesxm.sx

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: