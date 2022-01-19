Kustwacht Caribisch Gebied

Last Sunday as three fishermen were pulling their fishing nets out of the water, they were surprised by a wave that slammed into their boat. Almost immediately the vessel began to sink, so the three passengers needed help immediately. The Coast Guard was notified and dispatched a Metal Shark that sailed to give assistance to the boat which was floating near Back Bay. The vessel was taken on tow and moored safely in the Simpson Bay lagoon.