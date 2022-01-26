In the past week, KPSM’s Traffic Department has handled a number of serious traffic accidents in which people were (seriously) injured and there was a considerable amount of property damage.

Police reiterate its request to all road users, especially motorists, motor bikers and scooter riders to adhere to the traffic regulations.

Failure to adhere to traffic regulations is one of the largest cause of accidents with victims. Many of these accidents are related to speeding.

The use of seat belts accounts for a 50-percent reduction in the risk of severe injuries and death.