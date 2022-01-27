GOBIERNU NOTISIA Tim di bakunashon ta preparando pa kuminsá ku un kampaña di informashon den barionan di Kòrsou tokante bakunashon i booster. January 27, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [BIBANDO]: Tim di bakunashon ta preparando pa kuminsá ku un kampaña di informashon den barionan di Kòrsou tokante bakunashon i booster. Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsFacebookWhatsAppTelegramMoreRedditTumblrPinterestPocketSkypeLike this:Like Loading...
