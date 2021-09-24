NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

From:  Acting head of communication Department 

                                                       Philipsburg, September 23th  2021

 

One arrest, house search in drugs smuggling investigation

On September 23, 2021, the Alpha Team carried out a house search  and arrested one suspect with initials Z.M.D.D. (24) for his involvement in a drug smuggling operation. The house search and arrest are in connection with an ongoing investigation into trafficking and/dealing in narcotics.

The incident that triggered this investigation took place in July 2021 at Princess Juliana International Airport. Several items relevant to this investigation confiscated during the search.

After the search, the suspect was transported to the police station in Philipsburg and detained there in connection with the further investigation.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary Team consisting of the Police KPSM, Customs, Immigration, Royal Military Police and the Coast Guard.

 

 

 

Infant sustained minor injuries after a rear-end collision .

 

Infant injured in rear-end collision

 

Around 8:00 a.m., on September 23, 2021, Police Central dispatch received a call about a traffic accident  at the intersection of Gladiola Road and Carnation Road.

 

 

Preliminary findings are that the driver of the blue i10 was not able to regulate his speed and rear-ended a purple Toyota Corolla in front of him.

Due to the impact, a child who was seated in the rear of the vehicle sustained  some minor injuries.  The child was treated by the ambulance personnel.

 

It later emerged that the driver of the i10  was not in possession of a driver’s licence. He was issued a fine and the car was impounded for further investigation.

 

The St. Maarten Police Force reminds drivers to have the necessary documents while driving on public roads. Furthermore a plea to parents of under age children to wear their seat belt in the car or remain seated in the car seat  while driving.

