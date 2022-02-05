Korps Politie Sint Maarten Taskforce busy carrying out controls in Philipsburg

A task force consisting of members of the Immigration Department, police (KPSM) and

controllers from the Department of TEATH conducted another round of controls at

several establishments located in downtown Philipsburg. Among the businesses

controlled was a Quads rental company located on Front Street.

Apparently the license holder had been using the same license plate for several

vehicles.

The inspectors had previously instructed him to rectify this situation in order to comply

with the legislation on inspection and road tax.

During the course of the second inspection, which took place on February 3, 2022, it

was noted that the License Holder failed to comply with the above-mentioned request.

Consequently, 7 of the quads which did not comply with the requirements of the law

were taken away by the police for further inspection. Permit holder was fined by TEATH

personnel.

Additionally, he was requested to report to the licensing office for further clarification of

the situation.