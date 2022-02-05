Korps Politie Sint Maarten Taskforce busy carrying out controls in Philipsburg
Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten
Taskforce busy carrying out controls in Philipsburg
A task force consisting of members of the Immigration Department, police (KPSM) and
controllers from the Department of TEATH conducted another round of controls at
several establishments located in downtown Philipsburg. Among the businesses
controlled was a Quads rental company located on Front Street.
Apparently the license holder had been using the same license plate for several
vehicles.
The inspectors had previously instructed him to rectify this situation in order to comply
with the legislation on inspection and road tax.
During the course of the second inspection, which took place on February 3, 2022, it
was noted that the License Holder failed to comply with the above-mentioned request.
Consequently, 7 of the quads which did not comply with the requirements of the law
were taken away by the police for further inspection. Permit holder was fined by TEATH
personnel.
Additionally, he was requested to report to the licensing office for further clarification of
the situation.
