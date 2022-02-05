Korps Politie Sint Maarten Police conduct traffic controls

As part of its campaign to educate the public about the importance of safe driving, the Police Force of St. Maarten (KPSM) conducted a traffic control on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 4:00pm to 6:00pm.

Goal of the control was to persuade motorists to adapt their driving behavior in the interest of general road safety by speaking to motorists and handing out flyers.

The flyers provided tips regarding traffic “Do’s and Don’ts” for driver and other road users.

Some 60 vehicles were stopped by officers. All drivers were given a flyer. One driver was fined for a traffic infraction.

For the coming period, police will be continuing its preventive and repressive actions in the interest of the community’s safety.