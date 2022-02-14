Government of Sint Maarten ** Joint controls carried out in Simpson Bay **
The Immigration and Border Protection Services (IBP), the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), Customs Sint Maarten and the Inspectorates of TEATT and VSA carried out multidisciplinary joint controls with results in the Simpson Bay area on February 11, 2022. The joint efforts are carried out as overall controls for residence and work permits, illegal substances and business licenses. In addition, the joint controls executed in Simpson Bay were done in collaboration with SZV, whom were able to search for, and collect information to follow up on.
During the multidisciplinary joint controls, two establishments were fined by TEATT inspectors for irregularities in their business documentation/employing persons without valid documentation. Additionally, knives were confiscated by Customs at one of the establishments. A total of 12 persons were detained due to failure to produce a valid work or residence permit and are being processed. Article 5 of the LBHAM outlines the rules for exemption of work permits. For exception of the categories mentioned in Article 5, all persons require an employment permit.
Business owners are hereby advised to ensure that their business is in possession of a business license to operate on Dutch Sint Maarten. In the event this is not the case; business owners should visit the Department of Economic Affairs within the Ministry of TEATT to regulate all that is required to operate a business. Businesses are also advised to see to it that all their employees are legally authorized to work and reside on Dutch Sint Maarten. It is also essential that all employed persons within a business are insured as proper registration with SZV is mandatory.
If the employee is not born on Sint Maarten, then it is a must to contact the Labor Department within the Ministry of VSA, followed by applying for a residence permit within the Immigration Department of the Ministry of Justice. All non-nationals seeking to work and/or live on Dutch Sint Maarten must be in possession of a valid work permit and residence permit. You are strongly advised to contact the Immigration Department to gain information.
The multidisciplinary team is executing their duties by law and reiterating that the joint controls will continue throughout various communities. The public is widely reminded that persons from age 12 and older are required by law to have a valid form of identification in their possession while using the public streets. Further to, persons who are legally on the island by way of a work and residence permit should have these in their possession at all times. Failure to identify oneself to the authorities is a misdemeanor offense and may result in being fined or detained. The multidisciplinary team hereby thanks the community for their support and cooperation.
