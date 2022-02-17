NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Driver loses control of vehicle, lands in Fresh Pond

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

A driver who lost control of his vehicle ended up in the Fresh Pond near Prins Bernhard Bridge early
Wednesday morning. He sustained minor injuries from the incident.
Police Central Dispatch received a call regarding the crashed vehicle into around 4:00am. At the
scene, they found a silver colored Honda CR-V in the Fresh Pond.
The driver was still in the water. When he was retrieved, he told police retrieved he had lost control of
the vehicle while driving towards the stoplights and ended up in the pond.
The vehicle was pulled out of the pond and removed from the scene.
