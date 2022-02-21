NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Traffic controls by officers in the area of Cole-bay, Cupe-coy and Simpson-bay.

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

Over the weekend the St. Maarten police were busy conducting regular traffic controls throughout the areas of Cole Bay, Simpson bay and Cope-Coy, to ensure a high level of traffic safety.
During the controls that were held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the following results were achieved:
In all, 42 vehicles were stopped and controlled.
14 fines were issued for a range of offences.
There was one suspect arrested by the patrol in connection with an incident at the Richmond drive in Cole-bay. The suspect was later turned over to immigration for failure to provide a valid residence permit.
KPSM will be continuously carrying out these controls, due to the fact that some road
users are not respecting nor obeying traffic regulations of Sint Maarten. Their behavior have
become a nuisance to the community and, more important, it endangers the lives of others.
