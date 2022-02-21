Traffic controls by officers in the area of Cole-bay, Cupe-coy and Simpson-bay.

Over the weekend the St. Maarten police were busy conducting regular traffic controls throughout the areas of Cole Bay, Simpson bay and Cope-Coy, to ensure a high level of traffic safety.

During the controls that were held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the following results were achieved:

In all, 42 vehicles were stopped and controlled.

14 fines were issued for a range of offences.