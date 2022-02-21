Kennismakingsgesprek SER en FTAC  / Introductory meeting SER and FTAC Curaçao  / Reunion introduktorio entre SER i FTAC 

Kennismakingsgesprek SER en FTAC

Willemstad, 20 februari 2022 – Op basis van de wederzijdse behoefte aan het verder uitbouwen van de contacten en het aangaan van nieuwe institutionele samenwerkingsverbanden met toezicht- en adviesorganen vond er op vrijdag 18 februari 2022 een eerste kennismakingsgesprek plaats tussen de Sociaal–Economische Raad (SER) en de Fair Trade Authority Curaçao (FTAC). Daarbij werd van gedachten gewisseld over de mogelijke rol die de SER als vast college van advies inzake sociaaleconomische aangelegenheden zou kunnen spelen bij de uitvoering van de toezichthoudende taak van de FTAC.

Onderzoeken van de FTAC naar mogelijke overtredingen van het kartelverbod en naar mogelijk misbruik van economische machtspositie van bedrijven hebben een niet te miskennen sociaaleconomische dimensie. De onderzoeksbevoegdheid van de FTAC is vastgelegd in de Landsverordening inzake concurrentie. Deze is onlangs geëvalueerd. Mede naar aanleiding van die evaluatie heeft het bestuur van de FTAC de SER benaderd voor een eerste verkennend gesprek. Partijen kwamen overeen om in de komende periode op technisch niveau te exploreren of en zo ja hoe praktische en effectieve invulling kan worden gegeven aan de onderlinge werkrelatie.

Er werd tevens van de gelegenheid gebruik gemaakt om het jaarverslag van de FTAC over het jaar 2020 officieel te overhandigen aan de SER.

Op de foto:

FTAC-voorzitter Miroslava Wedervoort overhandigt een exemplaar van het FTAC-jaarverslag 2020 aan fungerend SER-voorzitter John Jacobs in aanwezigheid van FTAC-directeur Varressa Elisabeth en directeur/algemeen secretaris van de SER Raul Henriquez.

Introductory meeting SER and FTAC Curaçao

Willemstad, February 20, 2022 – Based on the mutual need to further expand contacts and enter into new institutional collaborations with supervisory and advisory bodies, the first introductory meeting between the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao and the Fair Trade Authority Curaçao (FTAC) took place on Friday, February 18, 2022. Ideas were exchanged about the possible role SER, as a permanent body of advice on socio-economic issues, could play in the implementation of the supervisory role of the FTAC.

Investigations by the FTAC into possible violations of the cartel ban and into possible abuses of economic power by companies have a socio-economic dimension that cannot be ignored. The investigative powers of the FTAC are laid down in the National Ordinance on Competition. This ordinance has recently been evaluated. Partly as a result of that evaluation, the FTAC board approached the SER for an initial exploratory discussion. The parties agreed to explore at a technical level in the coming period whether, and if so how, practical and effective interpretation could be given to the mutual working relationship.

The opportunity was also taken to officially hand over the FTAC’s annual report for the year 2020 to the SER.

On the photo:

FTAC President Miroslava Wedervoort hands over a copy of the FTAC Annual Report 2020 to acting SER President John Jacobs in the presence of FTAC Director Varressa Elisabeth and Director/Secretary General of the SER Raul Henriquez.

Reunion introduktorio entre SER i FTAC

Willemstad, 20 di febrüari 2022 – Saliendo for di e nesesidat mutuo di sigui amplia kontaktonan i establesé formanan di kooperashon nobo riba nivel institushonal ku órganonan di supervishon i di asesoria, a tuma lugá, djabièrnè dia 18 de febrüari 2022, un promé reunion introduktorio entre Konseho Sosial Ekonómiko (SER) di Kòrsou i e Outoridat di Komersio Hustu (Fair Trade Authority Curaçao, FTAC). Durante e enkuentro aki a interkambiá di idea riba e posibel ròl ku SER lo por desempeñá komo órgano permanente di asesoria riba asuntunan sosioekonómiko den e aplikashon di e funshon di supervishon ku FTAC tin.

E investigashonnan ku FTAC ta kondusí detektá posibel violashon di prohibishon di kartel i riba posibel abusu di poder ekonómiko di empresanan, tin un dimenshon sosioekonómiko ku no por ignorá. E poder di investigá tipo di violashonnan aki dor di FTAC tin su base den e Ordenansa riba Kompetensia. E ordenansa aki, resientemente a ser evaluá. Parsialmente komo resultado di e evaluashon aki, direktiva di FTAC a drenta den kontakto ku SER pa un promé interkambio. Partidonan a konkordá ku otro ku den e próksimo periodo nan lo sigui eksplorá, riba nivel tékniko, kon lo por duna kontenido práktiko i efektivo na e relashon di trabou.

Tambe a hasi uso di e okashon pa entregá na SER e informe anual di FTAC pa aña 2020.

Riba potrèt:



Presidente di FTAC sra. Miroslava Wedervoort ta entregá un ehemplar di e informe anual di FTAC di 2020 na presidente den funshon di SER sr. John Jacobs, den presensia di direktora di FTAC Varressa Elisabeth i e direktor/sekretario general di SER sr. Raúl Henríquez.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

