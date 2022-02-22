BIENESTAR FINANSIERO DI KLIENTENEN TA KEDA SENTRAL PA CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN / FINANCIAL WELLBEING REMAINS AT THE CORE OF CIBC FIRSTCARRIBEAN

BIENESTAR FINANSIERO DI KLIENTENEN TA KEDA SENTRAL PA CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN

Willemstad – 22 di Febrüari 2022- CIBC FirstCaribbean su enfoke ta keda pa perkura pa mas konosementu apropiá i planifikashon finansiero pa su klientenan por logra segurá nan bienestar finansiero. Di e forma aki su klientenan por logra nan metanan manera por ehempel ta doño di nan mes hogar.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ta sigui hasi’é posibel pa bo yega na bo mes kas dor di ofresé hipotèk pa konstruí òf kumprá kas, of dor di “switch” e fiansa ku e kliente tin aworaki. Potenshal doño di kas por risibi redukshon di mitar di e preis pa balorá e kas i pago di mitar di e gastu pa será e hipotek. Banda di esaki e por risibi un redukshon di mitar di e interés riba un Platinum Visa Card, pré aproba, pa e prome tres lunanan mas 5000 puto di rekompensa. Lo e por gosa di un finansiamentu di te ku 95% ku término di pago fleksibel plus pago di te ku $10.000 di e gastunan pa kambio for di otro banko.

Si bo ta interesa bo por tuma kontakto libremente ku e ekspertonan den hipotèk na CIBC FirstCaribbean na telefòn 433-8000 of bai riba cibcfcib.com/movemerrily pa mas detaye.

FINANCIAL WELLBEING REMAINS AT THE CORE OF CIBC FIRSTCARRIBEAN

Willemstad February 22, 2022 – CIBC FirstCaribbean offers many services, but its commitment to providing knowledge and offering financial planning remains at its core and a crucial step in securing the financial wellbeing of clients, helping them to meet goals such as property ownership.

The bank continues to make this possible with “Move Merrily” homeownership, offering opportunities for mortgages to build or buy, or by switching existing home loans. Potential home owners can receive half off appraisal cost, commitment fees and off the interest rate of a new preapproved Visa Gold or Visa Platinum credit card for the first 3 months in addition to 5,000 bonus reward points, up to 95% financing with flexible repayment terms and up to US$10,000 in switching costs.

Potential homeowners can learn more about home ownership by contacting one of the bank’s Mortgage Specialists at telephone 433-8000 or visit cibcfcib.com/movemerrily.

