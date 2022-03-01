CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN TA LANSA SU ONLINE FINANCIAL ‘COACH’

E aplikashon ku ta sostené pa teknologia MX, ta enrikesé data pa yuda e kliente manehá i mehorá su situashon finansiero

Willemstad 1 di mart 2022 – Konsideré bo konsehero/mèntòr finansiero personal ku ta disponibel 24 ora i shete dia di siman, tur ora den bo planta di man.

CIBC FirstCaribbean ta lansa su último hèrmènt finansiero ku ta e CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights pa yuda e kliente manehá i mehorá su finansas. E aplikashon nobo aki, ku ta forma parti di e banko su esfuerso kontinuo pa hasi e eksperensha bankario personalisá, fásil i ku ta reakshoná lihé, ta disponibel pa tur e klientenan di e banko ku ta hasi uso di Online Banking i usuarionan di e aplikashon móbil.

Mark St. Hill, e Managing Director pa Retail i Business Banking na e banko ta entusiasmá ku e aplikashon nobo aki, bisando ku e ta personal i ta ofresé e kliente guia konfiabel i proaktivo. E la splika ku “Usando CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights diariamente bo ta risibí informashon tokante bo bienestar finansiero den bo planta di man, e ta duna’bo informashon spesífikamente pa bo, aktual, tokante di bo finansas basá riba aktividatnan riba bo kuenta di spar i koriente, dunando bo un bista klá di loke ta mas importante pa’bo.”

St. Hill ta bisa ku e banko ta mira su klientenan “mas ku un kuenta, pero ta mira nan komo individuo úniko ku tin su propio nesesidat i metanan. CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights ta ofresé un aserkamentu personal na kon bo ta mira bo asuntunan finansiero i ta ofresé bo un bon bista kon bo ta gasta bo sèn.”

E ta kreá den kolaborashon ku e plataforma di data finansiero MX, di kua su plataforma pa enrikesé data i MXinsights ta sostené e medio nobo aki. CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights ku ta monitoriá bo finansas i ta ofresé’bo guia pa bo keda semper informá di bo presupuesto.

Splikando algun fasilidatnan di e aplikashon nobo, Esan Peters, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director, Technology & Operations, a splika ku e ‘Resumen Mensual di Kuenta di Spar’ (Monthly Savings Summary ) ta laga e kliente sa kuantu sèn e tin riba su kuenta di spar durante di e último lunanan i kuantu e kliente a logra di spar òf lanta durante di e último luna. “Nos ta stimulá bo durante kada paso ku bo ta dal pa spar, ya asina bo logra bo metanan.”

E la añadí ku e bista di e ‘Komparashon Mensual di Gastu’ (Monthly Spend Comparison) ta ofresé e usuario un resumen di loke e la gasta den un luna, banda di un komparashon ku lunanan anterior. Esaki ta yuda e usuario pa tin bista riba lunanan kaminda e ta gasta mas òf menos di loke e sa gasta na averahe.

“Lo bo por faya di nota ku un abono di bo korant of servisio di streaming a subi, paso e ta keda kitá outomátikamente for di bo kuenta.” E aplikashon aki ta yuda bo nota e kambionan aki ku yudansa di su fasilidat di ‘Bista riba bo Subida di Suskripshon’ (Subscription Price Increase insight). E lo mustra’bo kiko bo tabata gasta anterior i kiko e montante nobo ta. E bista riba bo presupuesto lo tene bo bon na altura pa loke ta trata bo gastunan i unda bo ta gasta bo sèn.” Sr. Peters a añadí.

CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights ta disponibel pa tur usuario di e banko su Online Banking i usuarionan di e aplikashon móbil pòrnada pa e promé tres lunanan di prueba for di e dia ku apliká pe. Despues di e periodo di prueba, tur usuario por sigui us’é pagando un suskripshon abou di USD$3 pa aña.

CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN LAUNCHES ONLINE FINANCIAL ‘COACH’

MX-powered tool will provide data enhancement and insights to help clients better manage and improve their finances

Willemstad March 1, 2022 – Consider it your personal financial coach available at your fingertips and on call 24/7.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has launched its newest financial tool, CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights, to help clients better manage and improve their finances. The newest tool in the bank’s ongoing journey to make banking, personalised, easy and responsive, is available to the bank’s Online Banking and Mobile App users.

Mark St. Hill, Managing Director, Retail and Business Banking at the bank, was thrilled with the tool noting that it will offer clients “personal, predictive and proactive guidance”. He explained that with “CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights, you will receive a daily feed to your financial wellness at your fingertips. It gives you tailored, real-time information about your finances based on your savings or chequing account activity serving up the insights that matter most to you”.

He said the bank viewed its clients as “more than just accounts but unique individuals with your own financial needs and goals. CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights takes a personal approach to how you view your finances by offering financial insights into how you spend”.

Created in conjunction with financial data platform MX, whose award-winning data enhancement platform and MXinsights are powering the new tool, CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights will monitor your finances and offer insights that guide you to stay on track with your budget.

In explaining some of the features of the new tool, Esan Peters, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director, Technology & Operations explained that the “Monthly Savings Summary insight will let clients know how much money they have in their account over the past months, and how much they managed to save or not save during the previous month. We will cheer you on every step of the way as you save towards your goals”.

He added that the Monthly Spend Comparison insight would provide users with a summary of their total monthly expenses, together with a monthly comparison. This will help users track which months they spent more or less than average.

“You may miss when a subscription to your online newspaper or streaming service goes up because it all happens automatically on your account. The insights tool will help you identify these changes with the Subscription Price Increase insight. It will show you what you were previously spending and what the new amount is. The Budget insights keep you on track with what you’re spending and where you’re spending it,” Mr. Peters added.

CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights is available to all of the bank’s Online Banking and Mobile App users free for a three-month trial period starting from the date of enabling. After the initial trial period, users will be able to continue using it for a very low USD$3 annual subscription fee.

