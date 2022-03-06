GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Apesar ku e Sentro di Bakunashon na SDK lo ta será entrante djaluna 7 di mart, e trayekto di bakunashon pa muchanan entre 5 pa 11 aña ku ta planeá pa tuma lugá djasabra 12 di mart ta kontinuá segun skema.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

Apesar ku e Sentro di Bakunashon na SDK lo ta será entrante djaluna 7 di mart, e trayekto di bakunashon pa muchanan entre 5 pa 11 aña ku ta planeá pa tuma lugá djasabra 12 di mart ta kontinuá segun skema. Pa mas informashon: https://www.covid19.cw/bakunashon-mucha
