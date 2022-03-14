** The Ministry of Justice participates in SXM DOET 2022 **

On Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, 2022, the eighth edition of SXM DOET took place. SXM DOET is the biggest volunteering event on St. Maarten. It is also a Kingdom wide event. Although the primary task of the Ministry of Justice regards fighting crime, protecting public order and safety, the Ministry also wholeheartedly supports initiatives that focus on contributing in a positive manner to the community of St. Maarten as a whole. The Honorable Minister of Justice Anna E. Richardson is therefore very proud to announce that the Ministry of Justice was well represented during this year’s SXM DOET.

Staff members of different Justice Departments with different professions and backgrounds, participated in a wide variety of DOET projects this year. Police officers, Department Heads, Probation Officers, Human Resource officers, policy officers and secretaries all showed their strong will to give back to our precious community and volunteered as a team of colleagues or as an individual.

To highlight a few of these projects:

Police Officers of KPSM and the Junior Minister of Justice Jondalin Brown, helped to build a playground for the shelter of the Dr. J. Foundation in Sucker Garden and assisted in constructing benches as well as painting the walls at the Leonald Conner School in Cay Bay.

The Probation Office (SJIS) helped in hosting a Barbecue and Fun Day for our senior citizens at The Senior Citizens Recreational Centre in Hope Estate.

The Court of Guardianship got creative and painted beautiful murals at the IDEAL preschool in Mary’s Fancy. While still sleepy after their afternoon nap, the little ones immediately showed signs of approval to the colorful masterpiece.

The Ministry of Justice Staff Bureau and the Department of Judicial Affairs got their hands dirty for The New Start for Children Foster Home also in Mary’s Fancy where they planted fruit trees and made planter boxes for vegetables and herbs. The children of the foster home will now each be responsible for caring and nurturing these fruit trees, vegetables and herbs.

With the help and flexibility of the UJIMA Foundation, the Ministry was able to create a project location for a group of inmates within the walls of the Point Blanche prison. The inmates are currently building benches for the UJIMA Foundation in the prison.

It is noteworthy that in the eight ( years of SXM DOET, this is the first time the inmates have been offered an opportunity to participate and give back to the community. Minister Richardson felt it would be great to get the inmates involved in this Kingdom wide initiative with the rest of the island. Needless to say, Minister Richardson is elated that a few of the inmates accepted the challenge and are busy making their contribution.

“SXM DOET is on a mission to help improve the idea of volunteering and community service through fun and creativity. As such, I take this opportunity to send a resounding round of applause to the coordinators of SXM DOET and by extension, Be The Change Foundation on another successful year as we take the steps towards our new normal post the COVID-19 pandemic. I’d also like to thank the internal coordinators at the Ministry, Geertje van Haperen and Demi Bute, all the departments of the Ministry that participated, the Point Blanche prison inmates, the Department of Communication (DCOMM) for their support and coverage, and a special thank you to the four Foundations that opened their doors to be assisted. I look forward to even more organizations registering their projects in 2023, so that even more volunteers can register to strengthen the efforts of the organizations by making their ideas become reality. Let’s continue moving St. Maarten forward, together.” concluded Minister Richardson.