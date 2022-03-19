Reakshon riba komunikado di prensa di Parman International B.V. riba benta di Banco di Caribe

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – En bista di e komunikado di prensa di Parman International B.V.

(Parman) di dia 16 di sèptèmber 2021, Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) ta

konsiderá ku ta importante pa aklará lo siguiente.

Den kuadro di e proposishon pa bende e akshonnan di Banco di Caribe (BdC), CBCS a organisá un

reunion di akshonista dia 25 di mei 2021. Huntu ku e konvokashon pa e reunion ei, Parman, komo

akshonista di Ennia Caribe Holding N.V., a risibí un splikashon por eskrito di e agènda. Parman no a

presentá i, debí na esei, no tabata posibel pa adoptá resolushon na e reunion. Den un kaso asina, lei ta

preskribí ku CBCS mes, komo e outoridat kompetente den kuadro di e areglo di emergensia, por tuma

e desishonnan nesesario. CBCS a hasi uso di e previshon ei di lei di manera ku benta di e akshonnan

di BdC por tuma lugá.

Den un huisio sumario na mei di e aña akí tambe Parman a pidi Korte prohibí CBCS di bende aktivo

di grupo Ennia (manera BdC). Den su desishon den e huisio sumario ei, dia 28 di mei 2021

(CUR202101147), hues a rechasá e demanda ei (komo tambe e otro demandanan di Parman),

husgando ku e outorisashon ku CBCS a risibí den kuadro di e areglo di emergensia ta abarká benta di

aktivo tambe.

E komentarionan den Parman su komunikado di prensa, esta, ku grupo Ennia su situashon finansiero

lo tabata ekselente na momento ku e areglo di emergensia a drenta na vigor, ta masha leu for di realidat.

E simpel echo ku hues a emití e areglo di emergensia ya ta mustra esei. Es mas, un investigashon a

fondo ku CBCS a realisá unabes ku e areglo di emergensia a keda dekretá a bin saka na kla ku e

défisitnan tabata mas grandi ku loke a premirá. E défisitnan ei a bini debí na retiro masal i ilísito di

fondo ku mas bien mester a keda invertí na un manera rendabel na benefisio di e doñonan di pólisa.

Pa por haña kompensashon pa e retironan ilísito, CBCS, na nòmber di Ennia, a entamá un kaso den

korte dia 11 di òktober 2019 kontra diferente persona, entre otro Sr. Ansary, komo esnan responsabel

pa e défisitnan. Defensa di e kaso ei den korte ta planiá pa dia 14 i 15 di òktober 2021.

Na diferente okashon den e último añanan, a purba di yega na un solushon pa Ennia su défisitnan

grandi den konsulta ku Sr. Ansary. No opstante, te dia djawe, Sr. Ansary no ta rekonosé ku e problema

ta eksistí ni su embergadura. Parman su komunikado di prensa di 16 di sèptèmber 2021 ta un evidensia

mas di esei. Tur e tempu akí, Sr. Ansary no a duna niun indikashon di ta tene kuenta ku interes di e

doñonan di pólisa i, pues, ku e interesnan di Kòrsou i Sint Maarten.

CBCS ta karga responsabilidat outónomo pa implementashon di e areglo di emergensia na Ennia. For

di kuminsamentu, CBCS a hasi esei di e manera mas kuidadoso i profeshonal posibel, buskando

asistensia di diferente eksperto eksterno. Esei mes tabata e kaso tambe den e proseso ku a hiba na

benta di BdC.

Willemstad, 20 di sèptèmber di 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Reactie op persbericht Parman International B.V. inzake de verkoop van Banco di Caribe

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – Naar aanleiding van het persbericht van Parman International

B.V. (Parman) van 16 september 2021 acht de Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS)

het van belang het volgende te verduidelijken.

De CBCS heeft in het kader van de voorgenomen verkoop van de aandelen in Banco di Caribe (BdC),

een aandeelhoudersvergadering georganiseerd op 25 mei 2021. In het kader van de uitnodiging is een

schriftelijke toelichting bij de agenda gegeven aan Parman als aandeelhouder in Ennia Caribe Holding

N.V. Parman is niet verschenen zodat geen besluitvorming kon plaatsvinden. De wet voorziet erin dat

de CBCS als bevoegd gezag onder de noodregeling dan zelf in de noodzakelijke besluitvorming kan

voorzien. De CBCS heeft hiervan gebruik gemaakt ten behoeve van de verkoop van de aandelen in

BdC.

Parman heeft in mei van dit jaar ook in een kort geding gevorderd dat het de CBCS wordt verboden

om activa van de Ennia-groep (zoals BdC) te verkopen. In de uitspraak in dat kort geding van 28 mei

2021 (CUR202101147) heeft de rechter die vordering (en ook de andere vorderingen van Parman)

afgewezen en geoordeeld dat de machtiging aan de CBCS in het kader van de noodregeling ook strekt

tot de verkoop van activa.

De opmerkingen in het persbericht van Parman over de uitstekende financiële conditie van de Enniagroep bij de start van de noodregeling, staan ver af van de werkelijkheid. Dat blijkt alleen al uit het feit

dat de noodregeling door de rechter is uitgesproken. Diepgaand onderzoek door de CBCS na het

uitspreken van de noodregeling, heeft bovendien uitgewezen dat de tekorten groter waren dan

oorspronkelijk gedacht. Die tekorten zijn ontstaan door grootschalige en onrechtmatige onttrekkingen

van gelden, terwijl die gelden renderend hadden moeten worden belegd ten behoeve van de

polishouders.

Om de onrechtmatige onttrekkingen gecompenseerd te krijgen is door de CBCS namens Ennia op 11

oktober 2019 een gerechtelijke procedure gestart tegen verschillende personen, onder wie de heer

Ansary, als verantwoordelijken voor het ontstaan van de tekorten. In die procedure staat de zaak op

14 en 15 oktober 2021 voor pleidooi.

De afgelopen jaren is ook meerdere keren geprobeerd om in overleg met de heer Ansary tot een

oplossing te komen voor de omvangrijke tekorten bij Ennia. Tot op heden heeft de heer Ansary de

problematiek en de omvang daarvan echter niet erkend. Het persbericht van 16 september 2021 van

Parman vormt daarvan een nieuwe illustratie. De heer Ansary heeft er in al die tijd geen blijk van

gegeven rekening te houden met de belangen van de polishouders en daarmee de belangen van

Curaçao en Sint Maarten.

De CBCS draagt een zelfstandige verantwoordelijkheid voor de uitvoering van de noodregeling bij

Ennia. Van begin af aan heeft de CBCS daarbij een zo zorgvuldig en professioneel mogelijke aanpak

gevolgd en zich laten bijstaan door verschillende externe deskundigen. Dat geldt ook voor het proces

om te komen tot de verkoop van BdC.

Willemstad, 20 september 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Response to Parman International B.V.’s Press Release on the Sale of Banco di Caribe

WILLEMSTAD/PHILIPSBURG – In light of the press release issued by Parman International B.V.

(Parman) on September 16, 2021, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) deems it

relevant to provide the following clarification.

In connection with the proposed sale of the shares in Banco di Caribe (BdC), the CBCS organized a

shareholders’ meeting on May 25, 2021. As a shareholder in Ennia Caribe Holding S.A., Parman was

provided with a written explanation of the agenda together with the invitation to that meeting. Parman

did not attend that meeting and, consequently, no resolutions could be adopted. In such cases, the

CBCS, as the competent authority under the emergency regulation, is authorized by law to make the

necessary decisions on its own and has made use of this provision for the purpose of selling BdC’s

shares.

In summary proceedings held in May of this year, Parman had already claimed that the CBCS should

be barred from selling the Ennia Group’s assets (such as BdC). In its decision in these summary

proceedings, dated May 28, 2021 (CUR202101147), the court rejected that claim (as well as Parman’s

other claims), holding that the CBCS’s authorization under the emergency regulation also extends to

the sale of assets.

The comments made in Parman’s press release about the Ennia Group being in excellent financial

condition when the emergency regulation was first issued are far removed from reality. This is evident

from the mere fact that the emergency regulation was issued by the Court. Moreover, an in-depth

investigation, conducted by the CBCS once the emergency regulation had been issued, revealed the

deficits to be larger than originally believed. These deficits had been the result of large-scale, unlawful

withdrawals of funds that should have been invested profitably for the benefit of the policyholders.

To obtain compensation for these unlawful withdrawals, on October 11, 2019, the CBCS initiated

legal proceedings on behalf of Ennia against several individuals, including Mr. Ansary, as those

responsible for the deficits. In these proceedings, the case is set for plea on October 14 and 15, 2021.

Several attempts were made in recent years to find a solution to Ennia’s substantial deficits in

consultation with Mr. Ansary. To date, however, Mr. Ansary has failed to acknowledge both the

problem and its magnitude, as Parman’s press release of September 16, 2021, further illustrates. In all

this time, Mr. Ansary has failed to show any regard for the interests of the policyholders and thus for

the interests of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

The CBCS carries the sole responsibility for the implementation of the emergency regulation at Ennia.

From the very outset, it has followed a most meticulous and professional approach, seeking the

assistance of various external experts, and the same applies to the steps that have led to BdC’s sale.

Willemstad, September 20, 2021

CENTRALE BANK VAN CURAÇAO EN SINT MAARTEN

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

