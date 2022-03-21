TURISTANAN AWOR POR HASI KOMPRA DEN ZONA EKONÓMIKO TE KU US $500 I SALI MESORA KU E MERKANSIANAN

Willemstad- 20 di Mart 2022- Den kuadro di esfuersonan pa hasi nos Zonanan Ekonómiko mas kompetitivo i pa duna turistanan mas opshon pa nan kumpra na Kòrsou, Minister di Finansa konhuntamante ku Minister di Ekonomia a bai di akuerdo resientemente ku e petishon di Curaçao Industrial and International Trade Development Company N.V. (CURINDE), pa oumentá e montante máksimo ku turistanan por kumpra na merkansia den Zona ekónomiko i sali dirèkt ku e merkansianan na man for di e zona. E desishon aki sigur ta kontribuí na hasi nos Zonanan Ekonómiko mas kompetitivo i alabes duna turistanan mas posibilidat pa hasi kompra na Kòrsou. E montante máksimo di kompra den e zona a keda oumentá na US $500. E montante aki ta mas den liña ku e demanda di turistanan ku ta interesá den eksplorá loke nos Zonanan Ekonómiko tin di ofresé kompará ku e US $100 ku tabata aplikabel te ku awor. Úniko kondishon aplikabel ta ku e turista por hasi e kompra te na e montante di US $500,- solamente un bes durante su estadia riba nos isla. Di e forma aki Kòrsou ta bolbe enrikesé su produkto turístiko i ta kombertí turistanan, ku skohe pa sera konosí ku e ofertanan di Zonanan Ekonómiko, den posibel kumpradónan regular den e zonanan den futuro.

Lei te ku awor a pèrmití turistanan kumpra te ku un máksimo di US $100, -, ku e posibilidat pa sali ku esaki mesora na man for di den zonanan ekonómiko. E montante limitá aki tabatin sigur e desbentaha ku e tabata limitá kompra di e turista durante su bishita den nos zonanan ekonómiko. Otro zonanan den region ya a kita e limitashon di montante máksimo ku un turista por a kumpra i sali kun’é for di e zona pa basta tempu kaba. Un faktor ku lokalmente sigur ta hunga un ròl ta e echo ku Kòrsou ta un isla chikí i ku e kompra ilimitá den zonanan i presensha di e merkansia riba merkado lokal lo por afektá kompra pafó di nos zonanan ekonómiko. Den kaso ku e turista kumpra mas ku e montante máksimo, e merkansianan lo por keda entregá na aeropuerto òf por despachá e kompra komo karga pa su pais.

Oumento di e montante ku un turista por kumpra te ku US $500 den Zona Ekonómiko ku posibilidat pa e turista sali ku e merkansia mesora na man, ta parti di esfuerso kontinuo di CURINDE pa huntu ku tur demas partido traha pa revitalisá nos Zonanan Ekonómiko. Den mesun rosea ta brinda nos turistanan otro alternativa interesante ora nan ta di bishita riba nos isla.

TOERISTEN KUNNEN NU TOT AAN 500USD BESTEDEN IN DE ECONOMISCHE ZONE EN METEEN HUN AANKOPEN MEENEMEN

Willemstad – 20 Maart 2022- Om de Economische Zones verder te ontwikkelen tot een veel concurrerender gebied en tevens om toeristen meer mogelijkheden te bieden om op Curaçao te kunnen winkelen, hebben de minister van Financiën en de minister van Economische Ontwikkeling onlangs het verzoek van Curaçao Industrial and International Trade Development Company N.V. ( CURINDE), om het maximumbedrag dat toeristen mogen uitgeven aan handelswaar die daarnaast ook meteen meegenomen mag worden uit de Economische Zones, goedgekeurd. Dit besluit draagt ​ten volle bij aan inspanningen om de Economische Zones te ontwikkelen tot een meer concurrerend winkelgebied. Tevens heeft de toerist hierdoor meer keuze als het gaat om winkelen op Curaçao. Het maximaal toegestane bedrag bij het winkelen in de zone is verhoogd naar 500USD. Dit bedrag is veel meer in lijn met de vraag onder toeristen die graag willen ontdekken wat de Economische Zones te bieden hebben, vergeleken met het huidig bedrag, namelijk 100USD. De enige vereiste is dat de toerist tijdens zijn of haar verblijf op ons eiland slechts eenmaal mag winkelen tot een bedrag van 500USD. Hiermee breidt Curaçao wederom haar toeristisch product uit, waardoor wellicht toeristen die willen verkennen wat de Economische Zones te bieden hebben, mogelijk toekomstige vaste kopers van de zones worden.

De huidige wet gaf toeristen die in de Economische Zones wilden winkelen en meteen met hun koopwaar wilden vertrekken, de mogelijkheid om te winkelen tot een maximumbedrag van slechts 100USD. Dit bedrag bleek nadelig uit te vallen voor toeristen die hierdoor tijdens hun bezoek aan de economische zones beperkt werden. Andere zones in onze regio hebben soortgelijke aankooplimieten voor toeristen al langer afgeschaft. Eén van de belangrijkste factoren die lokaal een grote rol speelde, als het gaat om het aanhouden van een dergelijk limiet en het aanbieden van goederen uit de zones op de lokale markt, was het mogelijke effect dat dit zou kunnen hebben buiten de economische zones. Als een toerist ervoor kiest om meer aankopen te doen en het maximumbedrag te overschrijden, kan de koopwaar op de luchthaven worden overhandigd of als vracht naar het land van herkomst van de toerist worden verzonden.

Het verhogen van het aankoopbedrag in de Economische Zones tot aan 500USD, inclusief het direct mee kunnen nemen van de aankopen, maakt deel uit van continue inspanningen van CURINDE om, samen met andere partijen, de Economische Zones nieuw leven in te blazen. Tegelijkertijd krijgen toeristen er een interessante toevoeging bij tijdens hun bezoek op ons eiland.

AHORA LOS TURISTAS PUEDEN HACER COMPRAS HASTA $500 EN LA ZONA FRANCA ECONÓMICA Y LLEVARSE LA MERCANCÍA DE INMEDIATO.

Willemstad -20 de Marzo 2022- Con relación a los esfuerzos para convertir nuestra Zona Franca Económica en una zona más competitivo y brindar a los turistas mayor opción para realizar sus compras en Curazao, El ministro de Finanzas conjuntamente con el Ministro de Economía acordaron recientemente la solicitud de Curaçao Industrial and International Trade Development Company N.V. (CURINDE), de aumentar el montante máximo que los turistas pueden comprar en mercancía dentro de la Zona Franca Económica y llevar consigo sus compras directamente al salir de la zona.

Esta decisión seguramente contribuirá en hacer nuestra Zona Franca Económica más competitivo y alavés brindar más posibilidades a nuestros turistas para poder realizar sus compras en Curaçao.

El montante máximo ha sido aumentado hasta US-$500. Este montante esta más alineado con la demanda de aquellos turistas que están interesados en explorar lo que nuestra Zona Económica tiene para ofrecer en comparación con el montante de US-$100 que es el monto que se aplicaba hasta ahora. La única condición es que el turista podrá comprar hasta US-$500 una sola vez durante su estadía en nuestra isla. De esta forma Curaçao volverá a enriquecer su producto turístico, logrando que los turistas escojan conocer las ofertas de nuestra Zona Franca Económica y que se conviertan en posibles futuros compradores regulares de nuestra zona.

Nuestras leyes hasta ahora permitían a los turistas comprar solamente un máximo de US-$100 con la posibilidad de llevárselos de una vez al salir de la Zona Franca Económica. Este montante limitado tenía la desventaja que limitaba las compras de los turistas durante sus visitas a nuestra Zona Franca Económica. Las demás zonas de la región, ya por mucho tiempo quitaron la limitación de montante máximo que un turista puede comprar y llevarse consigo al momento de abandonar la zona. Un factor muy importante y que afecta es que Curaçao es una pequeña isla y que las compras ilimitadas y presencia de esa mercancía en el mercado local afectaría el mercado por fuera de la Zona Franca Económica. En caso de que el turista compre más del máximo permitido, esta mercancía podría ser entregada en el aeropuerto o se puede despachar la compra como carga hacia su país.

El aumento del montante máximo de US-$500 que un turista puede comprar dentro de la Zona Franca Económica y con posibilidad de salir enseguida de la zona con la mercancía en sus manos es parte del esfuerzo continuo de CURINDE para conjuntamente con los demás partidos trabajar para revitalizar nuestra Zona Franca Económica. De la misma forma estaremos brindando una alternativa interesante para cuando los turistas estén de visita en nuestra isla.

TOURISTS CAN NOW SHOP UP TO $500 AND LEAVE THE ECONOMIC ZONES WITH THEIR PURCHASES IMMEDIATELY

Willemstad March 20, 2022– As part of the efforts towards developing the Economic Zones into a more competitive area and offering tourists more shopping options in Curaçao, the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Economic Development recently approved the requests by the Curaçao Industrial and International Trade Development Company N.V. (CURINDE) to increase the maximum amount tourists are allowed to spend when buying merchandise at the Economic Zones that they are allowed to immediately leave with. This decision truly contributes to the development of the Economic Zones into a more competitive shopping area, and in addition it offers tourists more shopping options in Curaçao. The maximum amount allowed when shopping in the Economic Zones has been increased to $500 (USD). This amount is much more in line with the demand expressed by tourists that are interested in exploring what the Economic Zones have to offer, compared to the $100 (USD), which is the amount that is currently applicable. The only requirement is that the tourist may only shop up to $500 (USD) once during his or her stay on our island. By taking this step Curaçao yet again enhances its tourist product and opens up the possibility for tourists that choose to explore that which the Economic Zones have to offer, to evolve into the zones’ possible future regular buyers.

The current law allowed tourist that wished to shop at the Economic Zones and leave with their merchandise immediately, the possibility to shop up to the maximum amount of solely $100 (USD).

This amount brought about the disadvantage that it limited the tourist when visiting the Economic Zones. Other zones in our region have removed the purchase amount limit for tourists a long time ago. One of the main factors that locally played a major role in terms of the limit on the purchasing amount and offering economic zone merchandise on the local market, was the possible effect it would have outside of the Economic Zones. If in case the tourist chooses to buy more merchandise and surpasses the maximum amount, the merchandise can be handed over at the airport or it can be dispatched to the tourists’ country of origin as cargo.

Increasing the amount that a tourist is allowed to spend at the Economic Zones to $500 (USD) and enabling the tourist to immediately leave with their purchases, is part of the continuous efforts by CURINDE and its partners to revitalize the Economic Zones. Simultaneously tourists are offered an interesting addition when visiting our island.

