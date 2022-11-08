30 aña di cantica pa mucha 1993-2022
Biblioteca Nacional Aruba a presenta 30 edicion di su Festival di Buki pa Mucha. Nan ta organisa esaki pa stimula lesamento na Aruba como cu lesamento ta hopi importante pa e desaroyo di cada mucha. Y alabes biblioteca ta promove e placer di lesamento. Pa cada festival a produci un cantica special. Awor biblioteca ta presenta un compilacion di tur cantica di e ultimo 30 aña titula ‘30 aña di cantica pa mucha 1993-2022’. Esaki pa no lubida e canticanan y pa documenta un parti di historia di musica na Aruba.
E buki ta ofrece 2CD cu tur e canticanan y letra di cada cantica. E publicacion aki a keda ilustra pa artista visual y diseñador di moda, Vanessa Paulina. E buki ta na benta riba dia di e apertura di e Festival di Buki pa Mucha na Cas di Cultura di 5or pa 7or y despues e ta na benta na biblioteca na Playa y San Nicolas.
Durante añanan diferente compositor y musico a compone un cantica pa e festival. Por menciona Hubert Booi (QEPD), Franklin Granadillo, Maybeline Arends-Croes, Igor Hasham, Michael Odor, Lilia Luidens, Johnny Croes y Victor Camacho, Ruthie Pantophlet, Arnell Salsbach, Orlando Gooch, Robert Reeberg, Dennis van Putten, Hershell Rosario, Lem Pietersz, Robert Thiel, Eric Rincones, Marta Figueroa, Uranis Boekhoudt, Jenny Laclé-Boezem, Maikol Lugo, Tjeerd P. Oosterhuis, Sergio Tjie-A-Loi, Zulaika Geerman, Mario Chow, Jeremy Bonarriba, Stephanie Gravenhorst, , Sergio Silva, Reno Steba.
Cantantenan ta: Coro Tutti Frutti, Quincy Hasham, Margaret Marin, Angelitos, Voznan Alegre, Chanella Lopes, Coro De Trupialen, Tipico Macuarima, Coro Pierewietje, Coro di Lila Richardson, Alana Pitre Borja, Whitney Elizabeth Nin Pena, Jazmin Valdez Tejeda, Eliyah Tjie-A-Loi, Mayrien Correa, Abraham Pantophlet, Clint Pantophlet, Lady Pantophlet, Antonieta Ras, Hubert Ras, Mary-Jane Ras, Ana Sanchez, Mirto Maduro, Caylee Fraser, Cayden Fraser, Shenely Pines, Ces Sy, Ryah Sy, My-Shelyo Pines, Carl-Anthony Petrocchi, Kitai de Jongh y coro di Antonieta Booi-Ras, Pitbull Singing Production Kids bou guia di Ruth Gaarie y tambe Ambar Silva.
Levendig Uitgever a publica e buki aki, redaccion ta di Sophiene Maduro-Verhaegh. ISBN 978 90 83222 26 4
