Víktima di aksidente di tráfiko a fayesé. For di investigashon ku polis a hasi a sali na kla ku e shofùr aki tabata kore 194 kilometer pa ora djis algun sekònde promé ku el a aksidentá

KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA 146 /2022

22 mart 2022

Víktima di aksidente di tráfiko a fayesé.

Departamentu di Komunikashon i Prevenshon

KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU SIRBI I PROTEHÁ

Den oranan di mardugá di djamars 22 di mart 2022, Sentral di Polis a risibí

informashon ku un di e víktimanan ku tabata enbolbí den e aksidente fatal ku a tuma

lugá riba djadumingu 13 mart 2022 riba Dominico Martina Boulevard na altura di

edifisio di A.P.C. (Komunikado di prensa 129/2022), a fayesé.

Ta trata di hòmber shofùr Ruben G. Seibald, nasé na Kòrsou, 16 di desèmber 1961,

ku a kousa e aksidente aki.

For di investigashon ku polis a hasi di e aksidente aki, a sali na kla for di informashon

ku e kompiuter a produsí, ku e shofùr aki tabata kore 194 kilometer pa ora djis algun

sekònde promé ku el a aksidentá den e otro outo ku tambe tabata kore riba e

kaminda aki den e mesun direkshon.

Debí na e velosidat asina haltu, e shofùr a pèrde kontrol riba su vehíkulo ku e

konsekuensia ku el a dal kontra di e otro outo, poniendo ku e último aki a bai bòltu

algun meter for di kaminda.

Shofùr di e outo ku a okashoná e aksidente, tampoko tabatin su faha di seguridat

bistí.

Un investigashon penal a kuminsá kontra di e sospechoso aki, pero esaki a keda

kanselá, despues ku awe mardugá a drenta e notisia ku el a bin fayesé, tresiendo e

kantidat di mortonan den e aksidente aki na dos (2).

