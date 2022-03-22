NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Víktima di aksidente di tráfiko a fayesé. For di investigashon ku polis a hasi a sali na kla ku e shofùr aki tabata kore 194 kilometer pa ora djis algun sekònde promé ku el a aksidentá

KOMUNIKADO DI PRENSA 146 /2022
22 mart 2022

Víktima di aksidente di tráfiko a fayesé.

Departamentu di Komunikashon i Prevenshon

KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU SIRBI I PROTEHÁ

Den oranan di mardugá di djamars 22 di mart 2022, Sentral di Polis a risibí
informashon ku un di e víktimanan ku tabata enbolbí den e aksidente fatal ku a tuma
lugá riba djadumingu 13 mart 2022 riba Dominico Martina Boulevard na altura di
edifisio di A.P.C. (Komunikado di prensa 129/2022), a fayesé.
Ta trata di hòmber shofùr Ruben G. Seibald, nasé na Kòrsou, 16 di desèmber 1961,
ku a kousa e aksidente aki.
For di investigashon ku polis a hasi di e aksidente aki, a sali na kla for di informashon
ku e kompiuter a produsí, ku e shofùr aki tabata kore 194 kilometer pa ora djis algun
sekònde promé ku el a aksidentá den e otro outo ku tambe tabata kore riba e
kaminda aki den e mesun direkshon.
Debí na e velosidat asina haltu, e shofùr a pèrde kontrol riba su vehíkulo ku e
konsekuensia ku el a dal kontra di e otro outo, poniendo ku e último aki a bai bòltu
algun meter for di kaminda.
Shofùr di e outo ku a okashoná e aksidente, tampoko tabatin su faha di seguridat
bistí.
Un investigashon penal a kuminsá kontra di e sospechoso aki, pero esaki a keda
kanselá, despues ku awe mardugá a drenta e notisia ku el a bin fayesé, tresiendo e
kantidat di mortonan den e aksidente aki na dos (2).

