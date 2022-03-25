CHATA ta selebrá Stars of the Industry

Streanan di kuartal 4 2021

CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry

Stars of Q4 2021

Willemstad, 25 di mart 2022 – Ayera CHATA a organisá e seremonia di rekonosementu di kuartal, “Stars of the Industry” na su miembro, Sea Aquarium. Durante e evento aki, empleado i supervisornan di e di kuater kuartal di 2021 a keda nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA i a keda rekonosé i selebrá. Tur e nominadonan a risbí un regalo pa kortesia di: Starbucks, United Distributor i Helmi Smeulders.

Willemstad, 25 March, 2022 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, Sea Aquarium. During this event, the fourth quarter employees and supervisors from 2021 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Starbucks, United Distributor i Helmi Smeulders.

Tur kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidatnan personal ku un persona ta poseé ku ta saka e miho for di nan mientras trahando den e industria di hospitalidat/turismo. E nominadonan aki a demostrá felksibilidat den trabou i nan dunadó di trabou ta gradediso i hopi kontentu ku nan ta forma parti di nan tim.

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. These nominees demonstrated flexibility in their work and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their team.

“Fleksibilidat ta un kalidat hopi importante i balorá den un empleado i sigur den e industria di hospitalidat i turismo. Un empleado flèksibel ta habrí pa kambio i ta dispuesto pa tuma e paso èkstra ku pashon i devoshon i tin biaha asta riba propio inisiativa, pa logra e obhetivo”. Esaki Direktor di Maneho, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a kompartí.

“Flexibility is a such an important and valued quality for an employee to possess, especially in the hospitality industry. A flexible employee is open for change and willing to go the extra mile with passion an devotion, and sometimes on your own initiative, to achieve the objective”. Shares CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas.

CHATA ta orguyoso di kompartí e resultadonan di Stars of the Industry pa e di 4 kuartal di 2021:

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 4th quarter of 2021:

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber empleado Funshon Empleado Papagayo Beach Hotel Arjentley St.Jago Front Office Agent Morena Eco Resort Curtley Gosepa F&B Employee Papagayo Beach Club Christopher Susanna Cook Papagayo Beach Resort Germely Marshall Housekeeping Attendant Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by HIlton Alondra Escoto Sterling Telephone Operator Papagayo Curaçao Jonathan Elisabeth Engineering Clerk Papagayo Beach Club Mary Anne Phelippa Server Papagayo Beach Resort Kendry Escobar Front Office Agent Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Gustavo Gonzalez Foster Maintenance Engineer Green Phenix Joyceline Anita Program Participant Celebrations! Mariselda Wansing Part Time Wedding & Event Planner Assistant Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Danique Specht F & B Server Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Swendley Hooi Guest Request Engineer LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Ashwin Albertus Security Agent Dolphin Suites Martine Jordan Front Office & Reservations Employee Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort Daniel Erselina All-Around Maintenance Staff LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Shurwena Goeloe Front Office Agent Baoase Luxury Resort Curaçao Shertone Janzen All-Around Maintenance Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Ruciënne Marchena Engineering Department Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Ivanellie Olbino Preferred Club Department Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casin Maria Teresa Castillo de Jesus Kitchen Department Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino Reno Eugenia Housekeeping Department Avila Beach Hotel Aqueda Narcisco All-Around F&B

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber Supervisor Funshon Supervisor Curaçao Beverage Bottling Company Gerald Maduro Sales Supervisor Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Marvin Baker Banquet Supervisor Green Phenix Zacheyre Faber Head Technician Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Melissa Murray Front Office Supervisor Papagayo Beach Hotel Marigil Mathilda Housekeeping Supervisor Papagayo Beach Club Lenin Enrique Pachecho Restaurant Supervisor Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Jeremiah Pieter Housekeeping Manager Morena Eco Resort Devinson Louisa Chef Dreams Curaçao Resort, Sa & Casino Quintin Mercelina Kitchen Supervisor Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Sa & Casino Carolina Rivera Lozano F&B Supervisor Baoase Luxury Resort Curaçao Kadeshia Bakker – Recorde Restaurant Supervisor

Mas aleu, e siman aki tambe CHATA a otorgá un total di 29 sertifikado na kursistanan ku na final di aña 2021 a finalisá e diferente kursonan di idioma di CHATA ku éksito, e.o.: Ingles, Aleman, Ulandes i Papiamentu.

Furthermore, this week CHATA also awarded a total of 29 certificates to language course participants who successfully concluded the various CHATA language courses, e.g.: English, German, Dutch and Papiamentu

CHATA ta enkurashá sektor kompletu, inkluso tur embahador di turismo, pa mantené e fleksibilidat i un bon prestashon na trabou. Ta boso esfuersonan kontinuo ta hasi nos destinashon un paraiso kaluroso pa turista.

CHATA encourage the whole sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to keep up the flexibility and good performance at work. It is your continuous efforts that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

Pa mas informashon riba inskripshon pa kurso di idioma bishitá nos wepsait www.cahta.org i sigui nos pagina di Facebook www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

For more information n registration for the various language courses, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

