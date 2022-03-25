CHATA ta selebrá Stars of the Industry Streanan di kuartal 4 2021 CHATA celebrates Stars of the Industry Stars of Q4 2021

NOTISIA TURISMO 

Willemstad, 25 di mart 2022 –  Ayera CHATA a organisá e seremonia di rekonosementu di kuartal, “Stars of the Industry”  na su miembro, Sea Aquarium. Durante e evento aki, empleado i supervisornan di e di kuater kuartal di 2021 a keda nominá pa varios miembro di CHATA i a keda rekonosé i selebrá. Tur e nominadonan a risbí un regalo pa kortesia di: Starbucks, United Distributor i Helmi Smeulders.

Willemstad, 25 March, 2022 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, Sea Aquarium. During this event, the fourth quarter employees and supervisors from 2021 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Starbucks, United Distributor i Helmi Smeulders.

 

Tur kuartal CHATA ta enfoká riba diferente kalidatnan personal ku un persona ta poseé ku ta saka e miho for di nan mientras trahando den e industria di hospitalidat/turismo. E nominadonan aki a demostrá felksibilidat den trabou i nan dunadó di trabou ta gradediso i hopi kontentu ku nan ta forma parti di nan tim.

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. These nominees demonstrated flexibility in their work and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their team.

 

 

“Fleksibilidat ta un kalidat hopi importante i balorá den un empleado i sigur den e industria di hospitalidat i turismo. Un empleado flèksibel ta habrí pa kambio i ta dispuesto pa tuma e paso èkstra ku pashon i devoshon i tin biaha asta riba propio inisiativa, pa logra e obhetivo”. Esaki Direktor di Maneho, sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a kompartí.

“Flexibility is a such an important and valued quality for an employee to possess, especially in the hospitality industry. A flexible employee is open for change and willing to go the extra mile with passion an devotion, and sometimes on your own initiative, to achieve the objective”. Shares CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas.

 

 

CHATA ta orguyoso di kompartí e resultadonan di Stars of the Industry pa e di 4 kuartal di 2021:

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 4th quarter of 2021:

 

 

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber empleado Funshon Empleado
Papagayo Beach Hotel Arjentley St.Jago Front Office Agent
Morena Eco Resort

 

 Curtley Gosepa

 

 F&B Employee
Papagayo Beach Club

 

 Christopher Susanna

 

 Cook
Papagayo Beach Resort

 

 Germely Marshall

 

 Housekeeping Attendant

 
Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by HIlton

 

 Alondra Escoto Sterling

 

 Telephone Operator
Papagayo Curaçao

 

 Jonathan Elisabeth

 

 Engineering Clerk

 
Papagayo Beach Club

 

 Mary Anne Phelippa

 

 Server

 
Papagayo Beach Resort

 

 Kendry Escobar

 

 Front Office Agent

 
Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa

 

 Gustavo Gonzalez Foster

 

 Maintenance Engineer

 
Green Phenix

 

 Joyceline Anita

 

 Program Participant
Celebrations!

 

 

 Mariselda Wansing

 

 Part Time Wedding & Event Planner Assistant

 
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort

 

 Danique Specht

 

 F & B Server

 
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Swendley Hooi

 

 Guest Request Engineer

 
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao

 

 Ashwin Albertus

 

 Security Agent

 
Dolphin Suites

 

 Martine Jordan

 

 Front Office & Reservations Employee

 
Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort

 

 Daniel Erselina

 

 All-Around Maintenance Staff

 
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Shurwena Goeloe Front Office Agent
Baoase Luxury Resort Curaçao

 

 Shertone Janzen

 

 All-Around Maintenance
Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

 

 Ruciënne Marchena

 

 Engineering Department
Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

 

 Ivanellie Olbino

 

 Preferred Club Department
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casin

 

 Maria Teresa Castillo de Jesus Kitchen Department
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

 

 Reno Eugenia

 

 Housekeeping Department
Avila Beach Hotel Aqueda Narcisco All-Around F&B

 

 

Miembro di CHATA Nòmber Supervisor Funshon Supervisor
Curaçao Beverage Bottling Company Gerald Maduro

 

 Sales Supervisor
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Marvin Baker

 

 Banquet Supervisor
Green Phenix Zacheyre Faber

 

 Head Technician
Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Melissa Murray

 

 Front Office Supervisor
Papagayo Beach Hotel Marigil Mathilda Housekeeping Supervisor
Papagayo Beach Club Lenin Enrique Pachecho

 

 Restaurant Supervisor
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Jeremiah Pieter

 

 Housekeeping Manager
Morena Eco Resort Devinson Louisa

 

 Chef
Dreams Curaçao Resort, Sa & Casino Quintin Mercelina

 

 Kitchen Supervisor
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Sa & Casino Carolina Rivera Lozano

 

 F&B Supervisor
Baoase Luxury Resort Curaçao Kadeshia Bakker – Recorde Restaurant Supervisor

 

Mas aleu, e siman aki tambe CHATA a otorgá un total di 29 sertifikado na kursistanan ku na final di aña 2021 a finalisá e diferente kursonan di idioma di CHATA ku éksito, e.o.: Ingles, Aleman, Ulandes i Papiamentu.

Furthermore, this week CHATA also awarded a total of 29 certificates to language course participants who successfully concluded the various CHATA language courses, e.g.: English, German, Dutch and Papiamentu

 

CHATA ta enkurashá sektor kompletu, inkluso tur embahador di turismo, pa mantené e fleksibilidat i un bon prestashon na trabou. Ta boso esfuersonan kontinuo ta hasi nos destinashon un paraiso kaluroso pa turista.

CHATA encourage the whole sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to keep up the flexibility and good performance at work. It is your continuous efforts that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

Pa mas informashon riba inskripshon pa kurso di idioma bishitá nos wepsait www.cahta.org i sigui nos pagina di Facebook www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

For more information n registration for the various language courses, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

 

Willemstad, 25 March, 2022 – Yesterday, CHATA hosted the quarterly “Stars of the Industry” award ceremony at CHATA Member, Sea Aquarium. During this event, the fourth quarter employees and supervisors from 2021 were nominated by a variety of CHATA members and were recognized and celebrated. All the nominees received gifts provided by Starbucks, United Distributor and Helmi Smeulders.

 

Every quarter CHATA focuses on different personal qualities that a person possesses that brings out the best in them while working in the hospitality/tourism industry. These nominees demonstrated flexibility in their work and their employers are grateful and very happy to have them on their team.

 

“Flexibility is a such an important and valued quality for an employee to possess, especially in the hospitality industry. A flexible employee is open for change and willing to go the extra mile with passion and devotion, and sometimes on your own initiative, to achieve the objective”. Shares CHATA Managing Director, Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas.

 

CHATA is proud to share with you the results of the Stars of the Industry for the 4th quarter of 2021:

CHATA Member Name Employee Position Employee
Papagayo Beach Hotel Arjentley St.Jago Front Office Agent

 
Morena Eco Resort

 

 Curtley Gosepa

 

 F&B Employee
Papagayo Beach Club

 

 Christopher Susanna

 

 Cook
Papagayo Beach Resort

 

 Germely Marshall

 

 Housekeeping Attendant

 
Mangrove Beach Corendon Curaçao All-Inclusive Resort, Curio by HIlton

 

 Alondra Escoto Sterling

 

 Telephone Operator
Papagayo Curaçao

 

 Jonathan Elisabeth

 

 Engineering Clerk

 
Papagayo Beach Club

 

 Mary Anne Phelippa

 

 Server

 
Papagayo Beach Resort

 

 Kendry Escobar

 

 Front Office Agent

 
Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa

 

 Gustavo Gonzalez Foster

 

 Maintenance Engineer

 
Green Phenix

 

 Joyceline Anita

 

 Program Participant

 

 
Celebrations!

 

 

 Mariselda Wansing

 

 Part Time Wedding & Event Planner Assistant

 
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort

 

 Danique Specht

 

 F & B Server

 
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Swendley Hooi

 

 Guest Request Engineer

 
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao

 

 Ashwin Albertus

 

 Security Agent

 
Dolphin Suites

 

 Martine Jordan

 

 Front Office & Reservations Employee

 
Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort

 

 Daniel Erselina

 

 All-Around Maintenance Staff

 
LionsDive Beach Resort Curaçao Shurwena Goeloe Front Office Agent
Baoase Luxury Resort Curaçao

 

 Shertone Janzen

 

 All-Around Maintenance
Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

 

 Ruciënne Marchena

 

 Engineering Department
Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

 

 Ivanellie Olbino

 

 Preferred Club Department
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casin

 

 Maria Teresa Castillo de Jesus Kitchen Department
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino

 

 Reno Eugenia

 

 Housekeeping Department
Avila Beach Hotel Aqueda Narcisco All-Around F&B

 

 

CHATA Member Name Supervisor Position Supervisor
Curaçao Beverage Bottling Company Gerald Maduro

 

 Sales Supervisor
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Marvin Baker

 

 Banquet Supervisor
Green Phenix Zacheyre Faber

 

 Head Technician
Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa Melissa Murray

 

 Front Office Supervisor
Papagayo Beach Hotel Marigil Mathilda Housekeeping Supervisor
Papagayo Beach Club Lenin Enrique Pachecho

 

 Restaurant Supervisor
Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort Jeremiah Pieter

 

 Housekeeping Manager
Morena Eco Resort Devinson Louisa

 

 Chef
Dreams Curaçao Resort, Sa & Casino Quintin Mercelina

 

 Kitchen Supervisor
Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Sa & Casino Carolina Rivera Lozano

 

 F&B Supervisor
Baoase Luxury Resort Curaçao Kadeshia Bakker – Recorde Restaurant Supervisor

 

Furthermore, this week CHATA also awarded a total of 29 certificates to language course participants who successfully concluded the various CHATA language courses, e.g.: English, German, Dutch and Papiamentu.

 

CHATA encourages the whole sector, including all tourism ambassadors, to keep up the flexibility and good performance at work. It is your continuous efforts that make our destination a welcoming paradise for tourists.

 

For more information on registration for the various language courses, please visit our website at www.chata.org and like our Facebook page www.facebook.com/CHATACuracao

 

