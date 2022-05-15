ourism Corporation Bonaire Celebrates Reef Renewal Foundation Bonaire’s 10 th Anniversary with $1,000 Donation

To celebrate these two important milestones, TCB presented RRFB with the first donation of $1,000.00 on behalf of the first Bonaire Bond signatures at the organization’s 10th anniversary event on Wednesday, May 11.

Over the past decade, the foundation has continued to grow and evolve, and now works on the renewal of seven corals species using two different techniques to propagate thousands of corals that are strategically out planted to local degraded reefs on Bonaire every year. Today there are 11 coral nurseries in Bonaire, which host more than 15,000 corals of 75 different coral strains. Since 2013 more than 41,000 corals have been out planted back to almost 9,000m2 of coral reef. The success of the RRFB program has been credited to a combination of year-round field work, community involvement, youth education and partnership with research-oriented organizations. RRFB has 9 local dive shops that serve as educational ambassadors for Reef Renewal Bonaire’s restoration program as well as training centers for volunteers.

The new destination pledge will also serve as an educational tool for visitors on how to behave sustainably and treat the fragile reefs with respect. Visitors are encouraged to not only digitally sign the pledge, but also live it, at www.BonaireBond.com.