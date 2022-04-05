2021 Tourism Performance & 2022 Outlook

|
Onno de Jong, COO of BIA shared that Bonaire International Airport, after a long period of major decline in passengers, has experienced significant growth in the number of passengers in the second half of 2021. In the first half of 2021, BIA processed more than 34,000 arriving and 34,000 departing passengers. In the second half, this number was almost 95,000 arriving passengers with a total of 93,000 departing passengers. BIA is optimistically cautious about the 2022 forecasts, but flight schedules and tourism developments on Bonaire look very positive. Air Belgium will commence its service opening a new route from Brussels. BIA also monitored a shift in the distribution of combination flights whereby more and more passengers choose to disembark in Bonaire.
You must log in to post a comment.