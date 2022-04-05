NOTISIA NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Investigation ongoing into Kruythoff roundabout incident

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

 

Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Monday April 4th 2022

 

 

Investigation ongoing into Kruythoff roundabout incident

 

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating the incident that occurred in the vicinity of Osborne Kruythoff roundabout in Cole Bay on March 31, 2022 where two men, are seen in a now viral video engaged in a fight.

 

This fight had taken place following what was reportedly a traffic accident.

Both individuals were later arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg

 

Seeing that the circumstances were at the moment not entirely clear, exactly what had taken place, both suspects were released on the order of the acting- prosecutor on duty after they having been questioned by detectives.

 

During the course of the last few days, the police were intensively engaged in legal processes, related to this case as well as interviewing witnesses, using the video footage and other investigative materials and techniques. This investigation is currently in its final stages.

 

The findings of this investigation will be forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, who will proceed with the further process of this case.

Share this page to Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contact us



Connecting...
created by TelegramWordpress.com
error: Content is protected !!
%d bloggers like this: