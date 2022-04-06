2022 ta primintnatural nobo na Kòrsouí parke

Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (CARMABI) resientemente a enfatisá algun kambio grandi i logronan impreshonante pa Kòrsou durante e último reunion di Direktiva di Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA). Logronan ta enserá e anunsio di un parke marino nobo na Ost Punt i tambe apertura pronto di dos otro parke natural nobo. Ademas a enfatisá e rekuperashon di vegetashon i di biodiversidat na Parke Christoffel. 2022 ta primintí di bira un aña eksitante pa konservashon riba e isla.

Parke Nashonal Christoffel

Parke Nashonal Christoffel, e área protehá mas grandi i mas bieu di Kòrsou i e área ku mas biodiversidat denter di e islanan ABC, ta un kaso di estudio inspirante di restorashon di habitat pa nos region. E parke ta formá rondó di tres anterior plantashi i áreanan ku tabata usa pa agrikultura, kapmentu di palu i pa kabritu i otro hèrbivornan introdusí bai kome na mondi. Dor di e importansia redusí di plantashinan for di añanan 1960 i di mudamentu di kabritunan na añanan 1990, por a opservá i a dokumentá entre 1985 ku 2019 kambio den e vegetashon. E maneho eksitoso akí di e parke a bini na klaridat ku e oumento grandi den kobertura i abundansia di diferente mata nativo inkluso palunan, bromelianan (tekunan), orkidianan, palmanan. E rekuperashon di vegetashon di Parke Nashonal Christoffel probablemente ta hasiendo influensia direktamente riba e abundansia di animalnan nativo, inkluso e biná di Kòrsou, biná ku rabu blanku, ku lo bira tópiko di estudio intensivo den e próksimo añanan.

Parkenan nobo

Otro notisia nobo i eksitante, e apertura di e parke nobo Curacao Rif Mangrove Park ta djis tras di porta. E parke akí ta inkluí bunita ruta riba kaminda di palu na altura i un toren di para mira ku mester kaba konstruí, kreando akseso nunka bista pa e palunan di mangel. Tin plannan pa un futuro sentro di bishitante ku realmente lo yuda bishitantenan i tambe habitantenan lokal apresiá e maravianan di e isla su mondinan di palu di mangel (mangrove).

Un otro parke nobo na kaminda ta e parke nashonal Rif Sta. Marie- Hermanus, situá den un área akuátiko di Ramsar di importansia internashonal ku ta inkluí un fòrnu di kalki históriko.

Parke Marino Curaçao

Logronan resien ta ekstendé bou di awa tambe, ku apertura na novèmber 2020 di Parke Marino Curaçao, inougurá ofisialmente pa Patrona di DCNA Su Altesa Real Prinsesa Beatrix. Seguidamente na 7 di mart 2022, Parke Marino Curaçao a anunsiá ku nan a kore nan promé patruya ku nan boto nobo, Yaru, ku lo sirbi pa promové uso seif i duradero denter di e parke pa hopi aña mas pa bini.

Den e Parke Nashonal Marino, lo establesé e stashon supmarino di investigashon Proteus Underwater Research Station. Esaki lo hasi posibel ku sientífikonan por biba i hasi investigashon direktamente for di fòndu di oséano. PROTEUS™ ta un proyekto di Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center (FCOLC) i ta un vishon di Fabien Cousteau.

Investigashon

Tin tambe algun estudio di investigashon importante ku a hasi rònt di e isla. Tendensia serka koralnan, apesar ku generalmente tin un bahada, a tuma nota di algun restorashon rápido na sitionan lokal for di 2014. Esaki ta un lus di speransa pa restorashon i konservashon di koral riba e isla. Modèlnan mehorá di e liña di kosta i di awa den tera lo sigui drecha e informashon disponibel na managernan di área di tera pa futuro proyektonan.

Carmabi a remarká ku ainda tin algun área ku tin mester di investigashon. Na 2022, nan lo kontinuá ku investigá áreanan di mondi den Parke Nashonal Christoffel. Carmabi ta enfatisá e nesesidat pa enfoká riba matanan nativo i konstantemente ta oumentá intentonan di kria mata nativo den kriadero na kas pa hasi investigashon di e espesienan akí i pa siña públiko general e importansia di mata nativo. Ademas, komo ku wetlands ta sigui haña rekonosementu pa nan importansia, tantu den servisio di medioambiente komo den formashon di resiliensia kontra kambio di kima, Carmabi ta enfatisá e importansia di investigashon mas aleu den áreanan di mondi di palu di mangel lokal.

Trahando huntu

E reunion di direktiva di DCNA ta un oportunidat importante pa kada un di e Organisashonnan di Maneho di Área Protehá na Karibe Hulandes – Fundacion di Parke Nacional Aruba Foundation (FPNA), STINAPA Bonaire, Carmabi Curaçao, Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM), St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA) – pa kolaborá, kompartí rekursonan i interkambiá informashon i ideanan. Trahando huntu, kada isla por siña di e otronan, maksimalisá

2022 belooft nieuwe natuurparken op Curaçao

Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (CARMABI) bracht onlangs enkele grote veranderingen en indrukwekkende prestaties voor Curaçao naar voren tijdens de laatste Bestuursvergadering van de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) Board. Tot de prestaties behoren onder meer de aankondiging van een nieuw marien park op Oost Punt en de aanstaande opening van twee andere nieuwe natuurparken. Ook werd het herstel van de vegetatie en het herstel van de biodiversiteit in het Christoffelpark benadrukt. 2022 belooft een spannend jaar te worden voor natuurbehoud op het eiland.

Nationaal Park Christoffel

Het Nationaal Park Christoffel, het grootste en oudste beschermde gebied van Curaçao en het meest biodiverse gebied binnen de ABC-eilanden, is een inspirerende case study van het herstel van habitats voor de regio. Het park is gevormd rondom drie voormalige plantages en delen van het park die werden gebruikt voor landbouw, het kappen van bomen en het rond laten grazen van geïntroduceerde geiten en andere herbivoren. Vanwege het verminderde belang van plantagepraktijken sinds de jaren 1960 en het verwijderen van geiten in de jaren 1990, is er tussen 1985 en 2019 verandering in de vegetatie waargenomen en gedocumenteerd. Dit succesvolle beheer van het park wordt duidelijk met de sterke toename en de overvloed aan verschillende inheemse planten, waaronder bomen, bromelia’s, orchideeën en palmen. De herstellende vegetatie van het Nationaal Park Christoffel heeft waarschijnlijk een directe invloed op de inheemse dieren, waaronder het Curaçaose Witstaarthert, dat de komende jaren intensief zal worden bestudeerd.

Nieuwe parken

Ander spannend nieuws was dat: de openingsdag van het nieuwe Curaçao Rif Mangrove Park voor de deur staat. Dit park omvat onder meer een prachtige promenade en er wordt een uitkijktoren gebouwd, die een ongekende toegang tot deze mangroven geeft. Toekomstige plannen voor een bezoekerscentrum zullen zowel bezoekers als de lokale bevolking echt helpen om de wonderen van de mangrovebossen van het eiland te waarderen.

Een ander nieuw opkomend park is Nationaal Park Rif St. Marie-Hermanus, gelegen in een Ramsar-gebied – wetland van internationaal belang – inclusief een historische kalkoven.

Curaçao Mariene Park

Recente prestaties strekken zich ook uit onder water, toen in november 2020 het Curaçao Mariene Park officieel werd geopend door DCNA’s beschermvrouw Hare Koninklijke Hoogheid Prinses Beatrix. Daarnaast maakte het Mariene Park Curaçao bekend dat ze op 7 maart 2022 hun eerste patrouille hadden uitgevoerd met hun nieuwe boot, Yaru, die de komende jaren zal dienen om het veilig en duurzaam gebruik binnen het park te bevorderen.

In het Nationaal Mariene Park komt ook het Proteus Underwater Research Station. Hierdoor kunnen wetenschappers rechtstreeks vanaf de oceaanbodem londerzoek doen. PROTEUS™ is een project van het Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Centre (FCOLC) en is de visie van Fabien Cousteau.

Onderzoek

Er zijn ook een aantal belangrijke onderzoeken uitgevoerd rond het eiland. Ontwikkelingen op het gebied van het koraal, hoewel ze in het algemeen afnemen, is er sinds 2014 een plaatselijk voorgekomen snel herstel opgemerkt. Dit is een baken van hoop voor het herstel en behoud van koraal op het eiland. Verbeterde modellen van de kustlijn en het grondwater zullen verder de informatie die beschikbaar is voor managers van landgebieden voor toekomstige projecten verder verbeteren.

CARMABI gaf aan dat er nog een aantal gebieden zijn waarop onderzoek nodig is. In 2022 gaan ze verder met het onderzoeken van bospercelen in het Nationaal Park Christoffel. CARMABI benadrukt de noodzaak om zich te concentreren op inheemse planten en verhoogt voortdurend de inspanningen in de eigen inheemse plantenkwekerij om deze soorten te onderzoeken en het grote publiek voor te lichten over het belang van inheemse planten. Daarnaast, aangezien wetlands steeds meer erkenning krijgen voor hun belang, zowel voor milieudiensten als voor het opbouwen van veerkracht tegen klimaatverandering, benadrukte CARMABI het belang van verder onderzoek in lokale gebieden met mangrovebossen.

Samenwerking

De DCNA-bestuursvergadering biedt een belangrijke gelegenheid voor elk van de natuurbeheer organisaties in het Caribisch deel van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden- Aruba National Parks Foundation (FPNA), STINAPA Bonaire, Carmabi Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM), St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA) – om samen te werken, middelen te delen en informatie en ideeën uit te wisselen. Door samen te werken, kan elk eiland leren van de anderen, hun successen maximaliseren en de uitdagingen effectiever aanpakken.

2022 promises new nature parks on Curaçao

The Caribbean Research and Management of Biodiversity (CARMABI) recently highlighted some big changes and impressive achievements for Curaçao during the last Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) Board Meeting. Achievements include the declaration of a new marine park at East Point as well as the opening of two other new nature parks around the corner. Also highlighted was the recovery of vegetation and rebound of biodiversity for Christoffel Park. 2022 promises to be an exciting year for conservation on the island.

Christoffel National Park

The Christoffel National Park, the largest and oldest protected area of Curaçao and the most biodiverse area within the ABC islands, is an inspiring case study of habitat revival for the region. The park is formed around three former plantations and areas of the park that were used for agriculture, the clear-cutting of trees and the roaming of introduced goats and other herbivores. Due to the reduced importance of plantations practices since the 1960’s and the removal of goats in the 1990’s, change in vegetation has been observed and documented between 1985 and 2019. This successful management of the park becomes clear with the strong increase in cover and abundance of different native plants including trees, bromeliads, orchids, palms. The recovering vegetation of the Christoffel National Park is likely directly influencing the abundance of native animals, including the Curaçao White-tailed deer, which will be intensively studied over the next years.

New parks

In other exciting news, the opening day of the new Curacao Rif Mangrove Park is just around the corner. This park includes a beautiful boardwalk and watch tower will be build, giving unprecedented access to these mangroves. Future plans for a visitor’s center will really help visitors and locals alike appreciate the wonders of the island’s mangrove forests.

Another new upcoming park is National Park Rif St. Marie- Hermanus, located in a Ramsar area- wetland of international importance- including a historical lime kiln.

Curaçao Marine Park

Recent achievements also extend beneath the water, when in November 2020, the Curacao Marine Park was officially opened by DCNA’s Patron Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrix. In addition, Curaçao’s Marine Park announced that on March 7th, 2022, they had their first patrol with their new boat, Yaru, which will serve to promote safe and sustainable use within the park for many years to come.

In the National Marine Park, the Proteus Underwater Research Station will be located. This will allow scientists to live and conduct research directly from the ocean floor. PROTEUS™ is a project of the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center (FCOLC) and is Fabien Cousteau’s vision.

Research

There have also been a number of critical research studies conducted around the island. Coral trends, although in general decline, have noted some locally focused rapid regrowth since 2014. This is a beacon of hope for coral restoration and conservation on the island. Improved models of the coastline and groundwater will further improve information available to land area managers for future projects.

CARMABI noted that there is still a number of areas in which research is needed. In 2022, they will continue to investigate forest plots in the Christoffel National Park. CARMABI emphasizes the need to focus on native plants and continuously increases efforts in the in-house native plant nursery to research these species and educate the general public on the importance of native plants. In addition, as wetlands continue to gain recognition for their importance, both in environmental services as well as building resilience against climate change, CARMABI stressed the importance of further research within local mangrove forests areas.

Working Together

The DCNA board meeting is an important opportunity for each of the Protected Area Management Organizations in the Dutch Caribbean- – the Aruba National Parks Foundation (FPNA), STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI Curaçao , Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), Nature Foundation St. Maarten (NFSXM), St. Eustatius National Parks (STENAPA) – to collaborate, share resources and exchange information and ideas. Working together, each island can learn from the others, maximizing their successes and learning from the more challenging experiences.

