AFC Ajax na Kòrsou den luna di mei 2022

WILLEMSTAD- 6 di aprel 2022 – Den luna di mei próksimo Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) ta risibí e selekshon di Ajax 1 na Kòrsou. Esaki komo parti di e kombenio ku CTB tin ku Ajax komo partner ofisial ya pa 2 aña. Ajax lo hunga un wega di fogeo kontra di e ekipo nashonal di Kòrsou i lo bishitá diferente proyekto na Kòrsou.

Durante di nan estadia na Kòrsou, e tim di Ajax lo partisipá na diferente proyekto manera klínika di futbòl pa hóben i seminarionan pa coachnan i staf. Tambe Ajax lo bishitá skolnan i otro instansianan manera e Johan Cruijff Court i e fasilidatnan di Jong Holland.

Ekipo nashonal di Kòrsou – Ajax

Na final di nan bishita lo tin un wega di fogeo entre e ekipo nashonal di Kòrsou i Ajax 1. Di e manera aki nos héroenan nashonal por prepará nan mes pa e siguiente buèlta di Nations Cup ku lo tuma lugá na yüni 2022. Esaki sigur ta un bunita challenge mirando ku nos ekipo nashonal lo tin un kontrinkante di nivel internashonal ku un historia impreshonante. E wega di fogeo ta keda organisá den estrecho koperashon ku Federashon Futbòl Kòrsou (FFK).

Logronan

Ajax ta un ekipo ku no mester di masha introdukshon na Kòrsou. Un ekipo ku hopi rèkert i e kampion aktual den e Nederlandse Eredivisie. Na e momentunan aki Ajax ta den kontienda pa e título 2021 – 2022 i dia 17 di aprel próksimo Ajax lo ta kontra PSV den e KNVB-bekerfinale. Ajax a gana kuater biaha Champions League, na aña 2017 nan a yega final di Europe League i na 2019 nan a yega na e semi final di Champions League. Ademas Ajax ta konosí pa krea talentonan; e akademia ‘De Toekomst’ ta un di e skolnan di futbòl pa hóben mas prestigioso na mundu.

AFC Ajax on Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- April 6, 2022 – In May, the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) will be welcoming the Ajax 1 selection to the island of Curaçao. The Amsterdam soccer club’s visit has been organized as part of its partnership agreement with the CTB, which has been in place for two years now. Ajax will compete against Curaçao’s national team in an exhibition match and visit several projects on the island.

During their stay on Curaçao, Ajax will engage in various projects, such as youth soccer clinics and seminars for coaches and executives. The club will also be visiting schools and other institutions such as the Johan Cruijff Court and the Jong Holland soccer team’s facilities.

National Soccer Team – Ajax

A friendly match between Curaçao’s national soccer team and Ajax 1 will cap off the visit, preparing our national heroes for the next round of the Nations Cup, to be held in June. Playing against a world-class team with such a record will be an exciting challenge for the national team. The friendly match will be organized in close cooperation with the Curaçao Football Federation.

Numerous Records

On Curaçao, Ajax requires little introduction. The team is record champion and the current Dutch Eredivisie champion. The team is currently competing for the 2021-2022 title. On April 17, Ajax will be playing against PSV in the KNVB cup finals. Ajax is a four-time winner of the Champions League, reached the Europa League finals in 2017, and the Champions League semi-finals in 2019. The club is also known for producing talents, and their youth academy ‘De Toekomst’ is one of the most prestigious worldwide.

In mei 2022:

AFC Ajax op Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD- 6 april 2022 – De Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) ontvangt in mei de Ajax 1-selectie op Curaçao. Dit gebeurt in het kader van de partnerovereenkomst die het CTB al twee jaar heeft met de Amsterdamse voetbalclub. Ajax speelt een oefenwedstrijd tegen het nationale elftal van Curaçao en zal een bezoek brengen aan verschillende projecten op het eiland.

Tijdens het verblijf op Curaçao zal Ajax aan verschillende projecten deelnemen, zoals voetbalclinics voor jongeren en seminars voor coaches en leidinggevend personeel. Daarnaast bezoekt Ajax scholen en andere instanties zoals het Johan Cruijff Court en de faciliteiten van Jong Holland.

Nationaal elftal – Ajax

Aan het einde van het bezoek zal er een vriendschappelijke wedstrijd worden gespeeld tussen het nationaal elftal van Curaçao en Ajax 1. Zo kunnen onze nationale helden zich voorbereiden op de volgende ronde van de Nations Cup die in juni 2022 wordt gehouden. Een mooie uitdaging voor ons nationale elftal tegen een team van internationaal niveau met een indrukwekkende staat van dienst. De vriendschappelijke wedstrijd wordt georganiseerd in nauwe samenwerking met Federashon Futbòl Kòrsou (FFK).

Vele records

Ajax is een club die niet veel introductie nodig heeft op Curaçao. De club is recordkampioen en regerend kampioen in de Nederlandse Eredivisie. Ajax strijdt op dit moment nog voor de titel 2021 – 2022 en speelt op 17 april de KNVB-bekerfinale tegen PSV. Ajax won vier keer de Champions League, haalde in 2017 de finale van de Europa League en in 2019 de halve finale van de Champions League. Ajax staat tevens bekend om het

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

