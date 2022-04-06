From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, April 5th 2022

Foul play ruled out in Dawn Beach death

Police have determined there has been no foul play in the death of a French national found dead in his residence in Dawn Beach on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Police Central Dispatch received a report from the French authorities on Sunday night apround 10:00pm about the apparent suicide. Police patrols along with personnel from the forensic and detective departments were dispatched to the location.

At the location, police found the lifeless body of a man who had presumably taken his life in his backyard.

Forensics personnel conducted an investigation into the circumstances and found no signs of foul play. The body of the deceased was later transported to one of the local funeral homes.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM extends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Should you or someone you know need is in crisis and requires professional help, contact the Mental Health Foundation on crisis hotline at +1 721 520 5556. They are there to help you.

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

