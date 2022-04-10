CHATA ta nombra direktiva nobo 2022

i selebrá 55 aniversario

Willemstad, 11 di aprel 2022- Djabièrnè último, Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) a tene su reunion general di membresia anual (AGM), kaminda miembronan di e asosashon a vota pa miembronan di direktiva nobo. E reunion a tuma lugá na miembro di CHATA, Avila Beach Hotel, den airu liber na Octagon Plaza i un total di 3 kandidato a keda postulá pa e 2 posishonnan ku tabata disponibel den e direktiva.

Elekshon

Tur aña durante AGM miembronan di e asosashon tin e oportunidat pa vota pa e miembronan di direktiva. E aña aki miembronan a vota pa okupá 2 posishon di direktiva nobo, ambos representando sektor di akomodashon. E aña aki miembronan di CHATA a nominá e siguiente kandidatonan pa partisipá den e elekshon: Arriën Lekkerkerker di Villa Tokara, Jaime Osma di Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao i Maylin Trenidad di Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort.

Despues di e konteo di voto, e miembronan di direktiva nobo di CHATA a resultá di ta: Jaime Osma di Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao i Maylin Trenidad di Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort.

Huntu ku e miembronan di direktiva di CHATA aktual, Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Mark Nooren (Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners), Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel), Edward Suares (Corendon Hotels & Resorts (Livingstone), Mimi Luttge (LionsDive Beach Resort), Rick van der Pluijm (TUI) i Rolf Sprecher (Lionstone Development), CHATA un bes mas tin un direktiva ku ta konsistí di 11 miembro. CHATA a yama danki na Arriën Lekkerkerker, kende a despedí di e direktiva pa su dedikashon i kontribushon na e asosashon den e aña tras di lomba.

Presentashonnan

Durante e reunion di membresia, Direktor di Maneho di CHATA, Sra. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas a duna un presentashon kaminda el a kuminsá ku un resumen di e asosashon su enfokenan den 2021, e.o.: kódiko di biahe hel na Ulanda, kolaborashon ku MEO, esfuersonan pa Level Playing Field, desafíonan den forsa laboral i sosten finansiero di gobièrnu. Den 2022 CHATA lo sigui ta e bos pa sektor i lo enfoká riba trabounan di abogasía i lòbi forsa laboral, desaroyo di produkto i destinashon, servisio aero i sosten na merkadeo di destinashon. Sra. Seferina-Rojas a duna un update riba e estado di industria, i a enfatisá riba rekuperashon di sektor, e kresementu di 33% di inventario di kamber den 2022, ku lo dòbel den 3 aña I e konfiansa ku esaki ta trese kuné. Sra. Seferina-Rojas a enfatisá riba e trabounan nesesario pa surpasá e desafionan den forsa laboral. “Te asina leu, esaki ta e desafio di mas grandi ku sektor ta enfrentá aktualmente. CHATA ta enfoká seriamente pa invertí den kapasidat humano ku treinen i edukashon i atraé tradó nobo den turismo dunando nan un entrada pa por proveé pa nan famia”

Tambe, e presidente di direktiva di CHATA, Sr. Hans Slier, a dirigí su mes na miembronan i a duna su remarkenan final tokante aña 2021. “Sektor di turismo a demostrá di ta resiliente i sin duda Kòrsou ta dependé di turismo”, segun sr. Slier. Sinembargo, nos mester invertí i dediká mas na e.o. lei, edukashon i nos propio mentalidat pa sigurá un kresementu sostenibel i duradero ku ta benefisiá henter pais. Ku un publashon ku ta bira kada bes mas chikí i alabes ta embehesé, i un turismo kresiente ku e.o. un oumento di kamber di 30%, e desafionan riba forsa laboral den e industria ta un realidat inevitabel. P’sei e presidente di direktiva, sr. Hans Slier, a enfatisá riba e importansia pa invertí den formashon, edukashon i mehorashon di e imagen di industria i alabes krese nos poblashon pa medio di un kombinashon di adaptashon di lei laboral i habri e merkado.

Seguidamente, sra. Wichita Villacres di ECO Destination Management Services a duna un presentashon na miembronan di CHATA. Durante su presentashon el a papia tokante e resiliensia di turismo. El a splika ku biahamentu internashonal aktual ta brinda un oportunidat úniko pa re-evaluá turismo i proponé modelonan alternativo ku ta sostenibel i resiliente. Esaki ta esensial pa rekuperashon despues di e pandemia komo ku turismo ta un motor fuerte pa desaroyo sostenibel, dialogo interkultural i un komprondementu mutuo. Turismo mester ta den harmonía ku e ambiente, promové protekshon di herensia natural i kultural, protehá bida i benefisiá komunidat lokal.

Selebrashon 55 aniversario

Despues di e reunion ofisial, e anochi a kontinuá den un ambiente festivo kaminda huntu ku miembronan e asosashon a selebrá su 55 aniversario. E selebrashon a inisiá ku un apertura kaminda Sra. Seferina-Rojas a yama miembronan danki pa nan konfiansa i kompromiso atraves di 55 aña. Minister Suplente, sra. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecila, tambe a papia di su soño pa futuro di Kòrsou. Seguidamente, Minister di Desaroyo Ekonómiko, sr. Ruisandro Cijntje, a toka e importansia di turismo i e ròl di un asosashon manera CHATA. Durante e anochi speshal aki, CHATA a rekonosé su miembronan di mas largu ku un “CHATA Loyalty Award”:

Avila Beach Hotel Lionstone Development (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and Zoëtry Curaçao, Resort & Spa) Trupial Inn

Tambe CHATA a nombrá i premia e “Star of the year 2021” kende ta supervisor i empleadonan ku a destaká ku nan prestashon i trabou inkansabel.

Supervisor of the Year 2021: Karuna Specht

Employee of the Year 2021: Rita Jansen

Adishonalmente, CHATA a nombra i premia un “Ambassador of the year ” komo embahador di e sektor pa aña 2021.

Ambassador of the Year 2021: Quintin Mercelina

Finalmente, CHATA a duna rekonosementu i elogio na tur eks-direktor i CEO ku atraves di 55 aña a komprometé i liderá e asosashon ku ambishon i éksito, sr. Don Werdekker, sra. Lizanne Dindial i sr. Miles Mercera. Miembronan a disfrutá di un show di vürwerk bunita i a selebrá ku otro den un ambiente festivo i alegre ku bon musika.

Un danki speshal ta bai na tur patrosinadó ku a yuda hasi e evento aki posibel: Papagayo Curaçao, Caribbean Airlines, Sarpa Airlines, Serena’s Art Factory i Heroudini Fireworks.

Tambe CHATA ta yama danki na su miembronan pa semper sostené e asosashon i e sektor.

Ta importante pa sigui enfoká ku animo riba rekuperashon di nos sektor i pais kompletu.

CHATA ta komprometé pa alsa ánimo kolektivo i trese komunidat i turismo mas serka di otro. Enfatisando e balor indispensabel di komunidat pa sektor di turismo i hospitalidat, den 2022:

CHATA – Connecting tourism with YOU.

CHATA elects new board of directors 2022

and celebrates 55th anniversary

Willemstad, 11 April 2022 – Last Friday, the Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association (CHATA) held its annual general meeting (AGM), where members of the association voted for new board of director members. The meeting took place at CHATA member Avila Beach Hotel, at the Octagon Plaza, and a total of 3 candidates were positioned for the 2 available seats in the board.

Elections

Every year during the AGM the association members get the opportunity to elect members for the Board of Directors. This year members voted for 2 vacant positions in the Board of Directors, both representing the accommodation sector. The accommodation candidates running for the board elections were: Arriën Lekkerkerker (Villa Tokara), Jaime Osma (Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao) and Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort). After counting the votes, the new CHATA board members resulted to be Jaime Osma (Kontiki Beach Resort Curaçao) and Maylin Trenidad (Renaissance Wind Creek Curaçao Resort).

Together with the current CHATA board members, Hans Slier (Papagayo Curaçao), Mark Nooren (Curaçao Marriot Beach Resort), Omar van der Dijs (Licores Maduro), Peggy Croes (Curaçao Airport Partners), Robbin Vogels (Avila Beach Hotel), Edward Suares (Corendon Hotels & Resorts (Livingstone), Mimi Luttge (LionsDive Beach Resort), Rick van der Pluijm (TUI) and Rolf Sprecher (Lionstone Development), CHATA once more has a board of directors consisting of 11 members. CHATA also thanked the outgoing board member, Arriën Lekkerkerker, for his dedication and contribution to CHATA in the last year.

Presentations

Mrs. Maria-Helena Seferina-Rojas, Managing Director of CHATA, gave a presentation to the members and highlighted the association’s focus and achievements in 2021, such as the travel code yellow in the Netherlands, collaborations with MEO, advocacy efforts for a Level Playing Field, workforce challenges and government aid programs. In 2022 CHATA will continue to be the voice of the sector and focus on advocacy efforts and lobbying for the workforce, product and destination development, air service, and supporting destination marketing. Furthermore, Mrs. Seferina-Rojas gave an update on the state of the industry, emphasizing the sector recovery. Room inventory will grow with 33% in 2022 and double in the next 3 years, bringing back the sector’s confidence. Mrs. Seferina-Rojas emphasized on the work to be done to overcome the workforce challenges. “This is by far the biggest challenge the sector faces at this moment. CHATA is laser-focused to invest in people with training and education and attract new tourism workers, to give them an income to provide for their families”.

Secondly, the CHATA Chairman, Mr. Hans Slier, gave his final remarks on 2021. “The tourism sector demonstrated to be resilient and Curaçao is undoubtedly dependent on tourism”, according to Mr. Slier. However, we must invest and dedicate more towards laws and regulations, education, and our own mindset to ensure a sustainable growth benefitting the entire country. With a shrinking and aging population and a growing tourism with e.g., 30% increase in room inventory, the industry workforce challenges are an inevitable reality. For this reason, Mr. Slier, emphasized the importance to invest in training and education, improving the industry image and growing the population through a combination of adjusting labor laws and regulations and opening the market.

Hereafter, Mrs. Wichita Villacres from ECO Destination Management Services, gave a presentation on the resilience of tourism. She shared that current international travel provides a unique opportunity to rethink tourism and propose alternative sustainable and resilient models. This is essential for the post-pandemic recovery, as tourism is a powerful driver of sustainable development, intercultural dialogue, and mutual understanding. Tourism should be in harmony with the environment, promote the safeguarding of cultural and natural heritage, protect livelihoods, and benefit local communities.

Celebration 55th anniversary

After the official meeting, the night continued in a festive atmosphere where the association celebrated its 55th anniversary together with its members and partners. The celebration started with a ceremony where Mrs. Seferina-Rojas thanked the members for their trust and commitment throughout 55 years. The Deputy Minister, Mrs. Ruthmilda Larmonie-Cecila, gave a brief speech about her future dream for Curaçao. Followed by the Minister of Economic Development, Mr. Ruisandro Cijntje, who also spoke about the importance of tourism and the role of an association such as CHATA. During this special evening, CHATA recognized the longest members with a “CHATA Loyalty Award”:

Avila Beach Hotel Lionstone Development (Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino and Zoëtry Curaçao, Resort & Spa) Trupial Inn.

CHATA also awarded the “Star of the year 2021” who are supervisors and employees who stood out with their performance and tireless work.

Supervisor of the Year 2021: Karuna Specht

Employee of the Year 2021: Rita Jansen

Additionally, CHATA awarded an “Ambassador of the year” as the 2021 sector ambassador.

Ambassador of the Year 2021: Quintin Mercelina

Finally, CHATA gave recognition and eulogy to all ex-directors and CEO’s who were committed and guided the association with great ambition and success throughout 55 years, Mr. Don Werdekker, Mrs. Lizanne Dindial and Mr. Miles Mercera. Members enjoyed a beautiful firework show and celebrated together accompanied by good music.

A special thank you goes to all sponsors who helped make this event possible: Papagayo Curaçao, Caribbean Airlines, Sarpa Airlines, Serena’s Art Factory and Heroudini Fireworks.

CHATA thanks its members for 55 years of supporting the association and the sector. It is important to keep focusing on the recovery of our sector and economy in general. CHATA commits to raising community’s spirits and bringing tourism and the community closer to each other. Emphasizing the indispensable value of the community to the tourism and hospitality sector, in 2022:

CHATA – Connecting tourism with YOU.

