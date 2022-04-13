CARMABI LO MANEHÁ NOS PARKE DI PALU DI MANGEL DEN ÁREA DI RIF
MINISTERIO KONSERNÍ TRÁFIKO, TRANSPORTE I PLANIFIKASHON URBANO
PUBLIKÁ RIBA 12 APREL 2022
Willemstad – Riba djaluna 11 di aprel, Domeinbeheer huntu ku Carmabi a firma e akuerdo di maneho pa loke ta maneho di nos Parke di Palu di Mangel den área di Rif. Pues ofisialmente e Parke aki ta bai bou di enkargo i maneho di Carmabi.
Carmabi ta un instansia konosí i di renombre ku ta manehá diferente parkenan natural aki na Kòrsou, manera por ehèmpel nos Parke di Kristofel. Pues e Parke di Palu di Mangel awor sigur ta den bon man.
Carmabi lo tin di sigui sòru entre otro di mantené e parke limpi, kuida e naturalesa den e parke, guia bishitantenan, promové e parke, i hopi mas.
E echo ku a firma e akuerdo di maneho aki ta un logro grandi. Paso porfin nos por bisa ku nos tin un Parke di Palu di Mangel den Rif ku ta limpi, ku sirkulashon di awa di laman di forma natural, kaminda naturalesa ta floresé, i te asta ku nos tin mas ku 10.000 palunan di mangrove chikitu kresiendo.
Pronto komunidat en general i nos turistanan lo por bishitá e parke aki i atmirá su bunitesa. Carmabi lo anunsiá esaki ora ku ta asina leu.
