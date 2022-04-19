Bonaire’s New Streamlined Tourist Entry Tax to go into Effect on July 1st

Beginning July 1, 2022, the island’s current ‘room tax” and rental ‘car tax’ will be replaced by a $75 per visit tourist tax, which will continue to support the island’s infrastructure, tourism product, eco efforts and education. The tax will apply to all non-residents 13 and older entering Bonaire. Non-residents aged 12 and under, residents of the former Netherlands Antilles will be required to pay a $10 per visit fee. The mandatory tax will be paid digitally via an online platform, which will be available June 15 2022, or upon arrival at the airport.

Going into effect beginning on January 1, 2023, a cruise ship passenger tourist entry tax of $10 per cruise passenger will replace what was formerly referred to as a ‘head tax’, and the cruise lines will be responsible for collecting and paying the fee on behalf of visiting passengers. The ‘room tax’ and ‘car tax’ was previously paid per person per night to the accommodation and when renting a car. Shifting the tax responsibility from accommodation and car rental providers to non-residents, the updated collection process has been well received by the tourism sector and is expected to increase revenues for the island by more than $6 million per year.

Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) supports this update designed to streamline the entry process for both visitors and the island’s tourism partners. “It’s important for our visitors to understand that our entry fee is not a new or an additional tax,” said Miles B. M. Mercera, Tourism Corporation Bonaire’s CEO. “We are simply combining our existing tourist taxes into a one-time destination fee, thus making it an easier and less expensive process for most visitors to Bonaire. It’s also a vital investment back into what makes our island so inviting, from our eco-efforts and cultural events to our thriving and friendly local community.”