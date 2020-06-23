Habri frontera gradualmente entrante promé di yüli 2020 E promé paso pa rekuperá nos forsa. / Gradually Opening the Borders on July 1, 2020 The first step to regaining our strength

Habri frontera gradualmente entrante promé di yüli 2020

E promé paso pa rekuperá nos forsa.

Willemstad, 24 di yüni 2020 – Promé di yüli 2020 ta ofisial. Kòrsou ta kla pa risisbí e promé bishitantenan di merkado Oropeo atrobe. Sinembargo, habri frontera i implementá prosedura no ta nifiká ku nos a surpasá e krisis ekonomiko o ku tur kos lo bolbe bèk pa normal. Ta e promé paso pa rekuperá nos forsa i krese nos industria di turismo.

CHATA ta premirá un prestashon di 20-25% pa e industria di turismo pa verano (yüli/ougùstùs) 2020. E okupashon promedio di hotèl pa e aña aki (yanüari 2020 – mei 2020) na Kòrsou ta 37.6%. Kompará ku e mesun temporada di aña 2019, esaki ta un bahada di 50.5%; di 75.9% na 2019 pa 37.6% na 2020. E tarifa promedio diaro (ADR) pa e aña akí ta $136.54. Kompará ku 2019 esaki ta un bahada di 21%; di $172.78 pa $136.54. Pa loke ta trata e entrada pa kamber disponibel, e promedio pa/ku e aña aki tambe a baha kompará ku 2019. E entrada pa kamber disponibel su promedio di aña tabata $132.24 na 2019 mientras ku pa 2020 esaki a baha ku 46.9% pa $70.33.

Mas aleu, konsiderando hotèlnan di kuarentana, okupashon den luna di mei tabata 3.8%. Kompará ku e mesun luna den aña 2019 (64.9%) esaki ta un bahada di 94.1%. Pa loke ta trata e tarifa promedio diaro (ADR) pa luna di mei, esaki tabata $116.28. Kompará ku e mesun luna den 2019, esaki ta un bahada di 16%. Di $138.49 pa $116.28. E entrada pa kamber disponibel den luna di mei pa e aña aki tabata $4.37. Esaki ta un bahada di 95.1% kompará ku e entrada pa kamber disponibel den luna di mei na aña 2019 ($89.85).

E bahada signifikante den sifranan di prestashon di hotèl pa e aña aki, lamentablemente, ta resultado di e medidanan tumá pa evitá ku e viru di COVID-19 ta propagá. E bahada drastiko den sifra promedio ta inkluí e luna di aprel, kaminda Kòrsou a registrá un prestashon di hotèl nulo.

Algun luna atras, CHATA a premirá ku lo tuma alrededor di 2-3 aña pa e industria di turismo yega bèk na sifranan optené na 2019. “Habri frontera gradualmente lo kontribuí na rekuperashon di e insdustria. Nos ta spera ku 45% di nos inventario di kamber riba nos isla lo habri pa negoshi pa enfoká riba merkado Oropeo. Esaki ta ilustrá e importansia pa no para ketu, sino sigui evaluá e oportunidat pa move pa dilanti ku merkadonan sekundario importante manera Nort i Sur Amerika. Turismo ta konosí pa su resistensia i nos ta konvensí ku un mentalidat i aktitut korekto nos tambe por ta resistente.” Esaki di akuerdo ku CHATA su presidente i CEO, sr. Miles Mercera.

Ku un inventario di kamber limitá operando, nos ta spera un okupashon di hotèl pa destinashon di 50% na final di e aña aki. CHATA ta spera ku gobiernu lo sigui sostené e industria ku e akuerdo di NOW despues di promé di yüli 2020, komo ku e krisis finansiero ahinda ta un echo pa un gran mayoria di empresario i empleado apesar ku ta habri frontera gradualmente.

Gradually Opening the Borders on July 1, 2020

The first step to regaining our strength

Willemstad, June 24, 2020 – July 1st, 2020 is official. Curaçao is ready to welcome back its first visitors from the European market. Opening the borders and implementing safety & hygiene procedures does not mean that we have overcome this economic crisis or that business as usual is back. It’s the first step to regain our strength and build up our tourism industry.

CHATA predicts a hotel performance of 20-25% for the tourism industry for summer (July/Aug) 2020. The year to date (January 2020 -May 2020) occupancy for Curacao is 37.6%. Compared to the same period of 2019, this is considered a decrease of 50.5%; from 75.9% in 2019 to 37.6% in 2020. Year to date figures indicate an ADR of $136.54. Compared to 2019, this is a decrease of 21%; from $172.78 to $136.54. When it comes to the RevPAR, the year to date numbers have also shown a decline compared to 2019. The year to date RevPAR in 2019 was $132.24 and in 2020 it decreased with 46.9% to $70.33.

Furthermore, considering the quarantine hotels, occupancy in the month of May was 3.8%, compared to the same month in 2019 (64.9%), this is a decline of 94.1%. Regarding the ADR in May, it was $116.28, compared to the same month in 2019, this is a decrease of 16%, from $138.49 to $116.28. The RevPar in the month of May in 2020 was $4.37, which is a decrease of 95.1% compared to the RevPar of the same month in 2019, which was $89.85.

This significant decrease in year to date hotel performance is unfortunately a result of the global pandemic measures taken to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. Taking into consideration that for the month of April, Curacao had registered 0 hotel performance.

Earlier this year, CHATA predicted that it would take roughly 2-3 years for the tourism industry to reach the numbers that were achieved in 2019. “The gradual reopening of the borders will be contributing to the recovery of the industry. We expect that 45% of our room inventory on island will open up its business to focus on the European market. Hence the importance not to stand still but to continue to evaluate the opportunity to move forward with important secondary markets such as the North American and South American market. Tourism is known to be resilient, we are confident that with the right approach and mindset we can be too,” shares CHATA President and CEO, Miles Mercera.

With the limited hotel inventory being operational, a destination hotel occupancy of 50% is expected to be reached by the end of this year. CHATA hopes that the government will continue to support the industry with the NOW program after July 1st, 2020 as the financial crisis is still real for a majority of the business owners and employees despite the gradual opening of the borders.