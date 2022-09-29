CHATA ta aploudí turismo komo materia Willemstad, 29 di sèptèmber 2022 – Komo organisashon ku ta sali na vanguardia di e partnernan privá den turismo di Kòrsou, CHATA a tuma nota di e promé pasonan konkreto pa introdusí turismo komo materia na skol. Anteriormente e siman aki lansamentu di e inisiativa aki a tuma lugá na Coromoto College. Ku regularidat CHATA a urgi e outoridatnan kompetente pa brinda espasio pa turismo den e pakete di lès na skol, di moda ku tur alumno na edat hóben ta realisá e balor grandi ku turismo tin pa nos isla. Ku Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) awor a logra konkluí e proseso aki, meresé tur elogio. CHATA ta spera tambe ku e promé paso aki ta haña e siguiente pasonan adekuá. Esei ke men na promé lugá ku mester tin e garantia ku e no ta keda na e promé paso positivo aki so, sino ku por konta ku lo tin kontinuidat i ku ta bai amplia pa mas forma di enseñansa. Esaki ta di gran balor pa konsientisá e siudadanonan hóben aki di e immenso balor agregá ku turismo tin den ekonomia di Kòrsou. Unabes ku e konsiensia ei t’ei, esaki ta brinda oportunidat tambe ku por konvensé mas i mas kandidato lokal pa ambishoná un trabou dinámiko den turismo. Ku e kantidat grandi di proyekto turístiko ku tin den tapara i otronan ku muy bien ta na kaminda poko mas despues, e proseso aki por bai kontribuí grandemente na desaroyo mas avansá di turismo den tur su fasetanan. Mas ainda si tur hende realisá ku e sektor aki for di awor ta lucha ku hopi puesto vakante ku ta yenando tiki tiki ku empleado lokal. CHATA juicht toerisme als schoolvak toe Willemstad, 29 september 2022 – CHATA heeft als belangbehartiger van de private partners in het Curaçaose toerisme met enthousiasme kennisgenomen van de eerste concrete stappen om toerisme als vak te introduceren op scholen. De lancering van dit belangrijke initiatief vond eerder deze week plaats op het Coromoto College. CHATA heeft er bij de bevoegde autoriteiten regelmatig op aangedrongen ruimte te bieden aan het toerisme in het lespakket op school, zodat alle leerlingen al op jonge leeftijd doordrongen worden van het grote belang dat het toerisme heeft voor het eiland. Dat het Curaçaose Toeristenbureau (CTB) er nu in geslaagd is om dit project te volbrengen verdient alle lof. CHATA hoopt tevens dat deze eerste stap de geëigende vervolgstappen krijgt. Dat betekent dat er allereerst een garantie moet zijn dat het niet bij deze eerste positieve stap blijft, maar dat gerekend mag worden op continuïteit en verbreding naar meerdere types scholing. Dit is van grote waarde om deze jonge burgers van meet af aan bewust te maken van de immense toegevoegde waarde die de toeristische sector vervult in de economie van Curaçao. Als dat bewustzijn er eenmaal is, dan biedt dit ook gerede kansen dat meer en meer lokale krachten gewonnen kunnen worden die een dynamische baan ambiëren in het toerisme. Met de vele toeristische projecten die op stapel staan en anderen die wellicht ook nog iets verder in het verschiet liggen, kan dit proces een belangrijke bijdrage gaan leveren aan de verdere ontwikkeling van het toerisme in al zijn facetten. Temeer als iedereen zich realiseert dat de sector nu al kampt met veel vacatures die maar mondjesmaat gevuld kunnen worden met lokale krachten.

CHATA supports the introduction of tourism as part of the primary curriculum

Willenstad, 29 September 2022 – CHATA, the advocate of the private tourism sector in Curaçao, is pleased with the Government’s initiative to introduce Tourism as a part of the primary school’s curriculum. The launch of this important initiative took place earlier this week at Coromoto College.

CHATA has been urging the relevant authorities of the importance of including tourism as part of school’s curriculum, in order that all students are made aware at an early age of the importance tourism has for the island. And the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) deserves much credit for having achieved this.

The continuity of this project is important and CHATA is committed to lending full support in this. Not only is learning and understanding tourism important in primary schools, and CHATA will work together with the public sector in broadening this over several other types of education. It is valuable to instill the awareness of tourism and its contribution to the economy in the youth of Curaçao.

The awareness can stimulate curiosity and encourage the youth to pursue a job in this dynamic and broad field of tourism.With the many tourism projects in the pipeline, this project will contribute to the further development of tourism in all its facets. Especially since the industry is struggling filling vacancies with local workers.