Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire Adopt-A-Nest

Adopt-A-Nest

Adoptá un nèshi di turtuga di laman na Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ku ta sostené mas ku 30 aña di investigashon i konservashon di turtuga kawama, turtuga blanku i turtuga karèt. Bo donashon generoso ta yuda krea fondo pa STCB su investigashon kontinuo, inkluso kolekshon di dato i kompartí dato ku institutonan (inter)nashonal i retnan di kontakto pa kontribuí na protekshon di populashon di turtuga di laman den e Region Amplio di Karibe, i ta yuda den suministro di material i ekipo nesesario pa personal i boluntarionan usa den nan patruya di e playanan ku nèshi di turtuga.

Ku sosten di su adoptantenan, STCB a oumentá su kapasidat for di inisio di e programa Adoptá-Un-Nèshi na 2015. Personal i boluntarionan ta patruyá Boneiru su playanan ku nèshi di turtuga tur mainta entre luna di mei ku desèmber pa konfirmá aktividatnan nobo, pa protehá nèshi i kolektá dato tokante éksito di bruimentu, manera subimentu di temperatura di santu, marea haltu i olanan di mal tempu i desaroyo di e área di kosta

Den e último shete añanan, 97 kompania i famia a bira adoptante. Huntu, nan a adoptá 225 nèshi, ku a produsí 25,230 yu ku a nase i a logra bai laman di manera seif.

E aña akí bo por bira un adoptante! Duna sosten na Boneiru su turtuganan di laman altamente gustá dor di adoptá un nèshi, esaki ta duna visibilidat prominente na públiko: pa medio di prensa, di mensahe di boka pa boka i via medionan sosial STCB ta pone nòmber i logo di e adoptantenan den publisidat. Pero esaki no ta tur: e adoptantenan ta risibí tambe un sertifikado úniko di Adoptá-Un-Nèshi, i nan nòmber i/òf logo ta desplegá riba STCB su Nest-O-Meter, ku ta lokalisá pafó di nan ofisina na Kaya Korona #53.

E promoshon di e adoptantenan no solamente ta oumentá persepshon di nan kompania òf marka, e ta demostrá tambe nan kompromiso ku komunidat di Boneiru i su flora ku founa úniko. Adoptá-Un-Nèshi pa e motibu akí ta un tremendo vehíkulo pa kompanianan ku ta deseá di kontribuí na e bon kousa i di haña publisidat ku nan ta kontribuí na bon kousa.

Pa Adoptá-Un-Nèshi por yama na (+599) 717 2225 òf manda un imeil pa Kaj Schut na stcb@bonaireturtles.org. Pa mas informashon, por fabor tira bista riba e página digital di STCB: www.bonaireturtles.org.

###

Adopt-A-Nest

Adopting a sea turtle nest at Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) supports over 30 years of research and conservation on hawksbill, green and loggerhead turtles. Your generous donation helps fund STCB’s ongoing research, including the collection and sharing of data with (inter)national institutes and networks to help protect sea turtle populations in the Wider Caribbean Region, and supplies and equipment needed by staff and volunteers when patrolling Bonaire’s nesting beaches.

With the support of their adopters, STCB has increased their capacity since the start of Adopt-A-Nest in 2015. Staff and volunteers patrol Bonaire’s nesting beaches every morning between May and December to confirm new activities, to protect nests and to collect data on hatching success. The organization continuously looks for ways to deal with existing and new threats, such as increasing sand temperatures, high tides and storm surges, and coastal development.

In the past seven years, 97 companies and families have become adopters. Together, they adopted 225 nests, which produced 25,230 hatchlings that safely made their way to the sea.

You can become an adopter this year! Supporting Bonaire’s widely-loved sea turtles by adopting a nest allows for prominent visibility: through press, word of mouth and social media STCB puts the nest adopters’ name and logo in the spotlight. But that’s not all: the adopters also receive a unique Adopt-A-Nest certificate, and their name and/or logo are displayed on STCB’s Nest-O-Meter, which is located outside of their office at Kaya Korona #53.

The promotion of the adopters not only increases their brand awareness, it also demonstrates their commitment to Bonaire’s community and unique wildlife. Adopt-A-Nest is therefore a great vehicle for companies wishing to do good and to be seen as doing good.

To Adopt-A-Nest you can call (+599) 717 2225 or send an email to Kaj Schut at stcb@bonaireturtles.org. For more information, please have a look at STCB’s website: www.bonaireturtles.org.

###

Adopt-A-Nest

Met een adoptie van een zeeschildpaddennest bij Sea Turtle Conservation Bonaire (STCB) ondersteunt u meer dan 30 jaar aan onderzoek en behoud van de groene, karet- en onechte karetschildpad. Uw donatie draagt bij aan het financieren van lopend onderzoek, zoals het verzamelen en delen van data met (inter)nationale instituten en netwerken om zeeschildpaddenpopulaties in het Caribisch gebied te beschermen, en aan de aanschaf van materiaal benodigd voor het patrouilleren van de neststranden van Bonaire.

Dankzij de steun van adoptanten heeft STCB sinds de start van Adopt-A-Nest in 2015 haar capaciteit vergroot. Gedurende het nestseizoen, tussen mei en december, patrouilleren staff en vrijwilligers elke ochtend de neststranden om nieuwe activiteiten te bevestigen, nesten te beschermen en data te verzamelen over het uitkomstsucces van nesten. De organisatie zoekt continu naar manieren om met bestaande en nieuwe dreigingen om te gaan, zoals stijgende zandtemperaturen, hoogwater, stormvloeden en kustontwikkeling.

In de afgelopen zeven jaar zijn 97 bedrijven en families adoptant geworden. Samen adopteerden zij 225 nesten, waaruit 25.230 babyschildpadden voortkwamen!

U kunt dit jaar ook adoptant worden! Het steunen van de zeeschildpadden van Bonaire middels het adopteren van een nest zorgt voor prominente zichtbaarheid: via pers, mond-tot-mondreclame en sociale media zet STCB de naam en het logo van de adoptanten in de spotlight. Maar dat is niet alles: adoptanten ontvangen ook een uniek Adopt-A-Nest-certificaat en hun naam en/of logo worden weergegeven op de Nest-O-Meter van STCB, die zich buiten het kantoor op Kaya Korona #53 bevindt.

De promotie van de adoptanten vergroot niet alleen hun naamsbekendheid, het toont ook hun toewijding aan Bonaire’s gemeenschap en natuur. Adopt-A-Nest is daarom een ​​perfect middel voor bedrijven die iets terug willen doen voor de samenleving en natuur van Bonaire.

Om een nestje te adopteren, kunt u bellen naar (+599) 717 2225 of een e-mail sturen naar Kaj Schut op stcb@bonaireturtles.org. Kijk voor meer informatie op de website van STCB: www.bonaireturtles.org.

###

