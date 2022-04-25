25 di april 2022

Expertonan di Caribe ta uni forsa pa restauracion di bushi di lama

Dia 5 y dia 6 di april, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a organisa un tayer di restauracion di bushi di lama (Diadema antillarum) na Saba. E tayer aki a wordo dirigi pa University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein (VHL). Durante e tayer experto y representante di Caribe Hulandes y Jamaica a bini hunto pa uni forsa pa restauracion di e rifnan di coral. E tayer aki a yuda 21 experto den coral di e region di Caribe y mas di 65 siguidonan online a haya un bista amplio di e situacion di bushi di lama Diadema den Caribe, incluyendo evento actual di murimento di e bushinan y e tecnicanan di restauracion. Discusionnan importante a tuma luga pa determina e proximo pasonan necesario pa mengua perdida di bushi di lama Diadema riba escala regional.

Restauracion di e rifnan di coral

E metodonan di restauracion di e rifnan di coral ta mustrando resultado prometedo den apoyo na e esfuersonan regional pa restaura e rifnan di coral afecta den Caribe Hulandes. Restauracion di e rifnan di coral den Caribe Hulandes a concentra su mes den gran medida riba e coralnan. E tayer aki a basa su mes riba investigacion y innovacion cu ta introduci restauracion di e herbivoro di alga importante: e bushi di lama di spina largo (nomber cientifico Diadema antillarum).

Bushi di lama Diadema

Bushi di lama Diadema ta hunga un papel crucial den mantene e rifnan di coral saludabel, cualnan ta esencial pa proteccion di costa y un fuente di ingreso crucial pa e personanan den Caribe Hulandes, ya cu nan ta un magnet pa turismo. Bushi di lama Diadema ta yuda mantene e delicado ekilibrio dentro di rif door di alimenta su mes cu alga, cu ta e principal competido di e coralnan. Memey di e decada di 1980, un enfermedad a pasa den Caribe y a caba cu casi henter e poblacion di bushi di lama. Memey di februari di 2022, a cuminsa yega informe tocante caso di morto masivo nobo den region Caribe. Restaurando bushi di lama Diadema hunto cu e coralnan y resolviendo e menasanan local, manera e problema di awa residual, e coralnan lo tin mas posibilidad di sobrevivi.

Resultado di e tayer

Den proyecto RAAK Pro Diadema project,, VHL ta traha den estrecho colaboracion cu otro instituto di investigacion y socio local pa restaura poblacion di bushi di lama di spina largo den e rifnan di coral alrededor di Saba y Sint Eustatius. E proyecto aki ta mustrando resultado prometedo. E investigadonan principal Alwin Hylkema y Tom Wijers a comparti nan hermentnan impresionante, tecnica y e ultimo hallazgonan cientifico pa facilita restauracion di Diadema den region di Gran Caribe durante e tayer di DCNA.

A discuti varios tema, incluyendo e estado reduci di e bushinan di lama Diadema, e eventonan reciente di die-off di Diadema y e tecnicanan di restauracion di Diadema. E participantenan tambe a ricibi sesion di capacitacion practico pa mehora e habilidadnan practico relaciona cu restauracion di Diadema. Ademas di e 21 participantenan presente na Saba, mas di 65 persona a sigui e presentacionnan habri online.

Proyecto multiisla

Durante e tayer tabatin un dialogo intenso entre e islanan di Caribe. A establece asociacion importante y a identificado gap di conocemento y capacidad cu mester wordo resolvi pa restauracion di bushi di lama Diadema den Caribe Hulandes. VHL, DCNA y e organisacionnan presente ta analisando e posibilidad di establece un proyecto di restauracion di Diadema na varios isla pa logra un obhetivo comun: restaura un di e ecosistemanan marino mas importante y afecta, e rifnan di coral.

E tayer aki tabata generosamente financia pa Ministerio di Agricultura, Naturalesa y Calidad Alimentaria (LNV) como apoyo na Plan di Maneho Ambiental y di Naturalesa pa e islanan BES, Loteria di Codigo Postal Hulandes y SIA, parte di Conseho di Investigacion Hulandes (NWO) .

Keda al tanto

Si ta desea di ricibi mas informacion tocante e tayer di Diadema y e actividades di DCNA, sigui DCNA via su boletin digital gratuito BioNews (https://dcnanature.org/news/), Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) of Instagram (DCNAnature). Pa mas informacion tocante e proyecto RAAK PRO Diadema, sigui https://www.facebook.com/reefrestorationVHL/ of comunica cu e lider di proyecto alwin.hylkema@hvhl.nl.

Pa haya mas informacion tocante e tayer Diadema, por comunica cu:

Tineke van Bussel, Liason di Comunicacion di Investigacion den research@dcnanature.org y

Dahlia Hassell – Knijff, Oficial di Proyecto den projects@dcnanature.org

Foto 1. Participantenan na e tayer DCNA/VHL Diadema, entre otro representante di STINAPA Bonaire, Aruba National Park Foundation, CARMABI, Reef Renewal International, Reef Renewal Curaçao, SECORE, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA, Nature Foundation St Maarten, Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory Jamaice, Caribbean Netherlands Science Institute (CNSI)

Foto 2: e bushi di lama di spina largo (nomber cientifico Diadema antillarum). Credit: MMBockstael-Rubio (all rights reserved)

Video: https://youtu.be/ImGBxIFWeW8

Ekspertonan Karibense a Uni Forsa pa Restorá Seapel

5 ku 6 di aprel, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a organisá un tayer di restorashon di seapel (Diadema Antillarum) na Saba. E tayer akí tabata bou di guia di Hogeschool Van Hall Larenstein (VHL). Durante e tayer ekspertonan i representantenan di e área di Karibe Hulandes i Jamaica a bini huntu pa uni forsa pa restorashon di ref di koral. E tayer akí a yuda 21 eksperto di koral di e region di Karibe i mas ku 65 partisipante ‘online’, pa haña bista amplio di e situashon general di e seapel Diadema den Karibe, inkluso e kasonan aktual di murimentu i di téknikanan di restorashon. Diskushonnan importante a tuma lugá pa determiná e siguiente pasonan nesesario pa moderá e pèrdida di seapel Diadema na nivel regional.

Restorashon di Ref di Koral

Métodonan di restorashon di ref di koral ta dunando resultadonan prometedor pa sosten di esfuersonan regional pa restorá refnan di koral na Karibe Hulandes. Restorashon di ref di koral na Karibe Hulandes a enfoká grandemente riba koralnan. E tayer akí tabata basá riba investigashon i inovashon ku ta introdusí restorashon di e komedó importante di alga: Seapel ku spiña largu (nòmber sientífiko Diadema antillarum).

Seapel Diadema

Sea Diadema tin un papel importante den mantenshon di ref di koral saludabel, ku ta esensial pa protekshon di kosta i ta un fuente di entrada krusial pa hende na Karibe Hulandes komo ku ta forma un magnet pa turismo. Seapel Diadema ta yuda mantené e balansa delikado denter di e ref dor di kome alga, ku ta un kompetidor importante di koral. Medio di añanan 1980 un malesa a skeiru rònt di region di Karibe, kabando ku kasi hinter e populashon di seapel. Medio febrüari 2022, tin reportahenan a kuminsá drenta tokante kasonan ekstensivo di murimentu di seapel den region di Karibe. Dor di restorashon di Diadema den área di koral i solushonando menasanan lokal manera kasonan di awa di kloaka, koralnan lo tin mas chèns di sobrebibí.

Resultadonan di e Tayer

Den e proyekto di RAAK Pro Diadema project, VHL ta traha estrechamente ku otro institutonan di investigashon i partnernan lokal pa restorá e populashonnan di seapel spiña largu riba e refnan di koral rònt di Saba i Statia. E proyekto akí ta dunando resultadonan prometedor. E lidernan di investigashon Alwin Hylkema i Tom Wijers a kompartí nan hèrmèntnan i téknikonan impreshonante i e e deskubrimentunan mas resien pa fasilitá restorashon di Diadema den e region di Karibe Amplio durante e tayer di DCNA.

A diskutí diferente tópiko, inkluso e status redusí di seapel Diadema, kasonan di murimentu resien di Diadema i téknikanan di restorashon di Diadema. E partisipantenan a risibí tambe seshonnan di training den práktika relashoná ku restorashon di Diadema. Ademas di e 21 partisipantenan presente na Saba, mas ku 65 persona a sigui e presentashonnan habrí ‘online’.

Proyekto di Múltiple Isla

Durante e tayer, tabatin diálogo intenso entre e islanan Karibense. A establesé lasonan di koperashon importante i a identifiká burakunan di kapasidat pa kua mester buska solushon pa restorá e seapel Diadema den Karibe Hulandes. VHL, DCNA i e organisashonnan presente ta investigando e posibilidat pa krea un proyekto di múltiple isla di restorashon di seapel Diadema pa realisá un meta komun: Restorashon di un di e ekosistemanan marino mas importante i deteriorá, e refnan di koral.

E tayer akí a haña sosten generoso di parti di Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda (LNV) di Hulanda komo un sosten di e Plan di Maneho pa Naturalesa i Medio Ambiente pa e islanan BES, Postcode Loterij Nederland i SIA, un parti di Nederlands Wetenschappelijk Onderzoek (NWO).

Keda bon na altura

Si bo ke haña sa mas tokante e tayer di Diadema i di DCNA su aktividatnan, sigui informashon di DCNA pa medio di nan boletin di notisia digital grátis BioNews (https://dcnanature.org/news/), Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) òf Instagram (DCNAnature). Pa mas informashon tokante e proyekto RAAK PRO Diadema bishitá https://www.facebook.com/reefrestorationVHL/ òf tuma kontakto ku lider di proyekto alwin.hylkema@hvhl.nl.

Pa mas informashon tokante e tayer di Diadema, por fabor tuma kontakto ku:

Tineke van Bussel, Research Communications Liason na research@dcnanature.org i

Dahlia Hassell – Knijff, Projects Officer na projects@dcnanature.org

Foto 1. Partisipantenan na e tayer di DCNA/VHL Diadema, inkluso representantenan di STINAPA Bonaire, Aruba National Park Foundation, CARMABI, Reef Renewal International, Reef Renewal Curaçao, SECORE, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA, Nature Foundation St Maarten, Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory Jamaice, Caribbean Netherlands Science Institute (CNSI)

Foto 2: Seapel ku spiña largu (nòmber sientífiko Diadema antillarum). Credit: MMBockstael-Rubio (all rights reserved)

Video: https://youtu.be/ImGBxIFWeW8

Caribische Deskundigen Bundelen Hun Krachten voor het Herstel van de Diadema Zee egel

In de eerste week van April, organiseerde de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance een workshop voor het herstel van de zee-egels (Diadema Antillarum) op Saba. Deze workshop was onder leiding van de Hogeschool Van Hall Larenstein (VHL). Tijdens de workshop kwamen de deskundigen en vertegenwoordigers uit het Nederland Caribisch gebied en Jamaica samen om de krachten te bundelen voor het herstel van koraalriffen. Deze workshop hielp 21 koraalexperts uit het Caribisch gebied en meer dan 65 online aanwezigen om een uitgebreid beeld te krijgen van de algehele situatie van de Diadema-zee-egel in het Caribisch gebied, inclusief de huidige voorvallen van afsterving en restauratietechnieken. Er hebben belangrijke besprekingen plaatsgevonden om te bepalen welke volgende stappen nodig zijn om het verlies van de Diadema-zee-egels op regionale schaal te beperken.

Herstel van koraalriffen

Herstelmethoden voor koraalriffen laten veelbelovende resultaten zien bij het ondersteunen van regionale inspanningen voor het herstel van aangetaste koraalriffen in de Nederlandse Cariben. Het herstel van koraalriffen in de Nederlandse Cariben is sterk gericht op koralen. Deze workshop was gebaseerd op onderzoek en innovatie die het herstel van de belangrijke algengrazer introduceert: de zee-egel Diadema antillarum.

Diadema zee-egels

De Diadema-zee-egels spelen een cruciale rol bij het in standhouden van gezonde koraalriffen, die essentieel zijn voor kustbescherming en een cruciale bron van inkomsten zijn voor de mensen in de Nederlandse Cariben omdat ze een magneet zijn voor het toerisme. Diadema-zee-egels helpen het delicate evenwicht in het rif te behouden door te grazen op algen, de belangrijkste concurrenten van koralen. Halverwege de jaren tachtig raasde een ziekte door het Caribisch gebied en vernietigde bijna de hele zee-egelpopulatie. Medio februari 2022 kwamen er berichten binnen over nieuwe grootschalige gevallen van afstervingen in het Caribisch gebied. Door de Diadema-zee-egels naast koralen te herstellen en de lokale bedreigingen zoals afvalwaterproblemen op te lossen, hebben koralen een grotere kans om te overleven.

Resultaten van de Workshop

In het RAAK Pro Diadema-project werkt VHL nauw samen met andere onderzoeksinstituten en lokale partners om de populaties van langdoornige zee-egels op de koraalriffen rond Saba en St. Eustatius te herstellen. Dit project laat veelbelovende resultaten zien. De hoofdonderzoekers Alwin Hylkema en Tom Wijers deelden tijdens de DCNA-workshop hun indrukwekkende tools, technieken en nieuwste wetenschappelijke bevindingen om het herstel van de Diadema in het bredere Caribische gebied te vergemakkelijken.

Verschillende onderwerpen werden besproken, waaronder de status van deze gereduceerde Diadema-zee-egels, recente Diadema-afstervingsgebeurtenissen en Diadema-restauratietechnieken. De deelnemers kregen ook hands-on trainingen om praktische vaardigheden met betrekking tot Diadema-restauratie te verbeteren. Naast de 21 aanwezigen op Saba volgden ruim 65 mensen de open presentaties online.

Multi-eilandenproject

Tijdens de workshop was er een intense dialoog tussen de Caribische eilanden. Er zijn belangrijke samenwerkingsverbanden tot stand gebracht en kennis- en capaciteitslacunes geïdentificeerd die moeten worden opgelost om de Diadema-zee-egels in het Nederlands Caribisch gebied te herstellen. VHL, DCNA en de aanwezige organisaties onderzoeken nu de mogelijkheid om een multi-eiland Diadema restauratieproject op te zetten om een gemeenschappelijk doel te bereiken: het herstel van een van de belangrijkste en meest beschadigde mariene ecosystemen, de koraalriffen.

Deze workshop werd gefinancierd door het Ministerie van Landbouw, Natuur en Voedselkwaliteit (LNV) ter ondersteuning van het Natuur- en Milieubeleidsplan voor de BES-eilanden, de Nationale Postcode Loterij en SIA, dat een onderdeel is van de Nederlandse Onderzoeksraad (NWO).

Stay up to date

Blijf op de hoogte

Als je meer wilt weten over de Diadema-workshop en de activiteiten van DCNA, volg de DCNA dan via haar gratis digitale nieuwsbrief BioNews (https://dcnanature.org/news/), Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) of Instagram (DCNAnature). Voor meer informatie over het RAAK PRO Diadema project volg dan https://www.facebook.com/reefrestorationVHL/ of neem contact op met projectleider alwin.hylkema@hvhl.nl.

Voor meer informatie over de Diadema workshop, neem a.u.b. contact op:

Tineke van Bussel, Research Communications Liason op research@dcnanature.org en

Dahlia Hassell – Knijff, Projects Officer op projects@dcnanature.org

Photo 1. Deelnemers aan de DCNA/VHL Diadema workshop, waaronder vertegenwoordigers van STINAPA Bonaire, Aruba National Park Foundation, CARMABI, Reef Renewal International, Reef Renewal Curaçao, SECORE, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA, Nature Foundation St. Maarten, Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory Jamaice, Caribbean Nederlands Wetenschapsinstituut (CNSI)

Foto 2: Diadema sea-urchin. Credit: MMBockstael-Rubio (all rights reserved)

Video: https://youtu.be/ImGBxIFWeW8

Caribbean Experts Join Forces for Sea Urchin Restoration

First week of april, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance hosted a sea urchin (Diadema Antillarum) restoration workshop on Saba. This workshop was led by University of Applied Sciences Van Hall Larenstein (VHL). During the workshop experts and representatives from the Dutch Caribbean and Jamaica came together to join forces towards coral reef restoration. This workshop helped 21 coral experts from the Caribbean region and more than 65 online attendants, to obtain a comprehensive view of the overall situation of the Diadema sea urchin in the Caribbean, including the current die-off events and restoration techniques. Important discussions have taken place to determine the next steps needed to mitigate the loss of Diadema sea urchins on a regional scale.

Coral Reef Restoration

Coral reef restoration methods are showing promising results in supporting regional efforts for restoring degraded coral reefs in the Dutch Caribbean. Coral reef restoration in the Dutch Caribbean has focused heavily on corals. This workshop was built upon research and innovation that introduces the restoration of the important algae grazer: Long-spined Sea urchins (scientific name Diadema antillarum).

Diadema sea urchins

Diadema sea urchins play a critical role in maintaining healthy coral reefs, which are essential for coastal protection and a crucial source of income for people in the Dutch Caribbean as they are a magnet for tourism. Diadema sea urchins help sustain the delicate balance within the reef by grazing on algae, which are the main competitors of corals. In the mid-1980s, a disease swept through the Caribbean, wiping out nearly the entire sea urchin population. In mid-February 2022, reports started getting in about new extensive die-offs in the Caribbean region. By restoring Diadema sea urchins alongside corals and solving local threats such as wastewater issues, corals will have a higher chance to survive.

Workshop outcomes

In the RAAK Pro Diadema project VHL works closely together with other research institutes and local partners to restore long spined sea urchin populations on the coral reefs around Saba and St. Eustatius. This project is showing promising results. The lead researchers Alwin Hylkema and Tom Wijers shared their impressive tools, techniques, and latest scientific findings to facilitate the restoration of Diadema in the Wider Caribbean region during the DCNA workshop.

Several topics were discussed, including the status of these reduced Diadema sea-urchins, recent Diadema die-off events and Diadema restoration techniques. The participants also received hands-on training sessions, to improve practical skills related to Diadema restoration. Besides the 21 participants present on Saba, over 65 people followed the open presentations online.

Multi-island project

During the workshop, there was intense dialogue between the Caribbean islands. Important partnerships have been established and knowledge and capacity gaps identified which needs to be solved to restore the Diadema sea urchins in the Dutch Caribbean. VHL, DCNA and the organizations present are now looking into the possibility to set-up a multi-island Diadema restoration project to accomplish a common goal: Restoring one of the most important and damaged marine ecosystems, the coral reefs.

This workshop was generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) as a support to the Nature and Environmental Policy Plan for the BES-islands, the Dutch Postcode Lottery and SIA, part of the Dutch Research Council (NWO).

Stay up to date

If you would like to learn more about the Diadema workshop and DCNA’s activities, follow DCNA through their free digital newsletter BioNews (https://dcnanature.org/news/), Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance) or Instagram (DCNAnature). For more information about the RAAK PRO Diadema project follow https://www.facebook.com/reefrestorationVHL/ or contact project leader alwin.hylkema@hvhl.nl.

For more information on the Diadema workshop, please contact:

Tineke van Bussel, Research Communications Liason at research@dcnanature.org and

Dahlia Hassell – Knijff, Projects Officer at projects@dcnanature.org

Photo 1. Participants at the DCNA/VHL Diadema workshop, including representatives of STINAPA Bonaire, Aruba National Park Foundation, CARMABI, Reef Renewal International, Reef Renewal Curaçao, SECORE, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA, Nature Foundation St Maarten, Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory Jamaice, Caribbean Netherlands Science Institute (CNSI).

Photo 2: Diadema sea-urchin. Credit: MMBockstael-Rubio (all rights reserved)

Video: https://youtu.be/ImGBxIFWeW8

Share on: WhatsApp

KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the news Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

More

Reddit

Tumblr



Pinterest

Pocket



Skype

