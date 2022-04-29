From: Acting head of communication Department

Inspector E.S Josepha

Philipsburg, Monday April 28th 2022

Grand parade on Sunday, May 1

This Sunday, May 1, 2022, the SCDF will hold its grand carnival parade. The parade will start on L.B. Scott Road and will end at the Salt Pickers roundabout behind the Police Station in Philipsburg.

It will be one of the last events held before the closing of this carnival period. As is customary, the parade will also be passing through Front Street.

In the meantime, the public is requested to refrain from parking their vehicles on Front Street as the vehicles may be towed away in the interest of public safety. It is anticipated that the first troops will be expected to arrive on Front street around 12:00pm. In connection with the free movement of the carnival parade, Front street will be cordoned off earlier in the day.

St.Maarten Police made it possible for church-goers to use Front Street to get to the church on Sunday morning May 1, 2022. Worshippers can use Front Street to drop off the parishioners but their vehicles will have to be parked on Back Street or any other parking locations. Law enforcement personnel have reached out to several of the church’s pastors in order to make it easier for their congregation to get to their church service and back home.

Parishioners who are attending Methodist Church on Sunday, May 1, 2022 will be able to enter through school-streeg (next to Oranje-school) in order to access Front Street.

A request goes out to the church members who finish with the mass after midday, that they should use Sualiga road or Sucker-garden road, to go exit Phillipsburg not to get caught up in traffic.

The St. Maarten Police wishes all revelers and the community a very safe final days of carnival.

Detectives arrest 10 suspects for various offense in past week

Ten suspects were arrested for various offences over the past week by detectives of the Vice, and Juvenile and Morals Departments of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

The suspects are detained for the following offences: assault, relational (domestic) violence, possession of a fake driver’s license, assault with a weapon, threat with a weapon, and robbery.

In the interest of the investigations all 10 suspects are to remain in custody pending further investigation.

Department of Juvenile and Morals has opened investigations into several cases, including crimes reportedly committed by juveniles over the last week. A school fight at a secondary school is among the cases.

Three suspects were also questioned in relation to alleged sexual offences and possession of narcotics. These investigations are ongoing.

