Royanna Baly makes history as first known St. Maarten-born Deputy Prosecutor **

On April 22, the community of St. Maarten learned about Ms. Royanna Baly’s appointment and participation in her first court session as Deputy Prosecutor. Baly has been working at the Public Prosecutor’s Office (OM) of St. Maarten since 2020 and is the first known St. Maarten-born person to have accomplished this milestone. She is now able to work on minor cases as Deputy Prosecutor.

Prime Minister Silveria E. Jacobs stated, “As St. Maarteners, it is time for us to continue recognizing the achievements and highlight the importance of our collective growth. This historical moment adds to our collective efforts required towards the continued building of our nation. It shows what our younger generation, with the right support structure, education, and love for country, can and will achieve for their personal growth and ultimately taking their rightful places as future leaders.”