Parlamentario Giselle Mc William Tripatite 2022 @SXM ! Agenda 3 mei 2022: May 4, 2022 Parlamentario Giselle Mc William Tripatite 2022 @SXM ! Agenda 3 mei 2022: 🌀Geschillen regeling 🌀Samenwerking binnen koninkrijk COHO 🌀Presentatie door Eilandsraad van St.Eustatuis 🌀Petitie ingediend door SXM bij VN special rapporteur racisme 🌀Voorbereiding IPKO
