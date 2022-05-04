GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Parlamentario Giselle Mc William Tripatite 2022 @SXM ! Agenda 3 mei 2022:

Parlamentario Giselle Mc William

Tripatite 2022 @SXM !
Agenda 3 mei 2022:
🌀Geschillen regeling
🌀Samenwerking binnen koninkrijk
COHO
🌀Presentatie door Eilandsraad van St.Eustatuis
🌀Petitie ingediend door SXM bij VN special rapporteur racisme
🌀Voorbereiding IPKO

