Big Live Nature Quiz—Winners on Curaçao, Aruba and Saba

Ganadónan di Big Live Nature Quiz na Kòrsou, Aruba i Saba

Wega Prèt online tokante Naturalesa pa Karibe Hulandes

Riba 22 di aprel, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a tene su promé Big Live Nature Quiz pa adulto na Aruba, Boneiru, Kòrsou, Saba, Statia, i St. Maarten. Na total 150+ persona formando tim di 1-4 hungadó a partisipá na e kues ku a bai online i live. Despues di hopi tanda ku preguntanan interesante i inspirante tokante naturalesa, un tim na Kòrsou a gana. Di dos lugá a bai pa un tim na Aruba i e di tres lugá a bai pa un otro tim na Saba.

A krea e Big Live Nature Quiz ku ta online pa eduká siudadanonan tokante naturalesa riba un manera prèt i interaktivo, pa lanta orguyo pa naturalesa di e isla, enkurashá práktikanan ku ta bon pa naturalesa, sostené e proyektonan di konservashon di e parkenan, i pa trese personanan rònt Hulanda Karibense den kontakto ku otro.

Kues grátis kada aña pa Adulto i Mucha

E meta ta pa hasi e kuesnan un evento anual pa tantu adulto komo mucha. Na 2020, a lansa e promé edishon pa mucha. Pa 2022, e edishon pa mucha aktualmente ta planeá pa kuminsamentu di òktober. Keda pendiente pa bo siguiente oportunidat pa bo siña mas tokante naturalesa di Hulanda Karibense.

Kues Live i Interaktivo

Timnan por a partisipá na dos forma. Sea ku timnan a haña invitashon pa hunga for di e base na kas/online huntu amigu i famia òf djòin e kues na un di e sitionan di transmishon na un bar .

E ‘Quiz’ tabata online i bibu. Di e forma akí, tur e timnan di e islanan di Karibe Hulandes por a partisipá na mes momentu i tambe por komuniká ku otro i ku e anfitrion di e programa.

Sitionan di transmishon tabata na Aruba: “Chaos Café”, “Hillside” na Boneiru, “Long Haul

” na Saba, ” Ocean View Terrace” na St. Eustatius i “Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar” na St. Maarten. Un danki di kurason ta bai na STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI na Kòrsou, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA na St Eustatius, Nature Foundation Sint Maarten i WeConnect pa nan sosten na e evento akí.

Tema: Animal i mata ku ta kore peliger di ekstinshon

E kues tabata konsistí di un total di 20 pregunta komun. E tabata presentá na ingles pero e preguntanan tabatin suptítulo na hulandes, papiamentu i papiamento. E preguntanan tabata tokante espesienan manera turtuga di laman, tribon i yuana.

Page Break

Ganadónan

E promé lugá a bai pa “Vreemde Vogels” na Kòrsou. Nan lo risibí un paseo ku boto di bela ku posibilidat di snòrkel rondó di nan isla bunita. Di dos lugá a bai pa “Lucky’s Group Therapy” na Aruba i di tres lugá pa “What a Team” na Saba. Ganadónan di Boneiru a bira The Barracudas, di St. Maarten: Chicken Dinner (Emily Koch) i Statia: The Shallows. Nan a risibí premionan mas chikitu. Pabien na nan tur!

Reakshon di un partisipante di BLNQ na Hillside Boneiru: “Tabata algu hopi prèt i mi a siña hopi tokante naturalesa. Asina bon ku tur e islanan di Hulanda Karibense por a partisipá en bibu. Mi tin hopi gana kaba den e kues di otro aña.”

No pèrdè e siguiente Big Live Nature Quiz

Kontrolá DCNA su Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) òf http://www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org pa mas informashon i pòrtrèt di e eventonan. Si tin kualke pregunta, manda un mensahe di meil pa info@DCNAnature.org òf yama na +599-717-5010.

Big Live Nature Quiz ta haña fondo generoso di Ministerio di Agrikultura, Naturalesa i Kalidat di Kuminda (LNV) i e aktividatnan di DCNA ta haña sosten di Postcode Loterij di Hulanda.

Foto’s- ©all rights reserved:

Foto 1: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz over bedreigde planten en dieren

Foto 2: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz over bedreigde planten en dieren

Foto 3: Big Live Nature Quiz logo

Foto 4: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz local Host Edrieënna Brandao

Download meer foto’s hier: https://we.tl/t-ajoUJPWsCj

Aruba

Foto 5: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Chaos Café Aruba

Foto 6: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Chaos Café Aruba

Bonaire

Foto 7: Big Live Nature Quiz Winners (Team Barracuda’s) van Bonaire at Hillside

Foto 8: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door Xenah Cecilia- STINAPA Bonaire

Curacao

Foto 9: Big Live Nature Quiz sent ingezonden door Tatiana van Steveninck- CARMABI Curaçao

Foto 10: Big Live Nature Quiz ingezonden door Erik Houtepen – Carmabi Curaçao

Saba

Foto 11: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Long Haul op Saba

Foto 12: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door by Rissa Rampersad- Saba Conservation

Big Live Nature Quiz – Ganadonan na Corsou, Aruba y Saba

Wega di Naturalesa Dibertido Online pa Caribe Hulandes

Dia 22 di april, Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) a tene e Big Live Nature Quiz pa adulto na Aruba, Boneiro, Corsou, Saba, St. Eustatius y St. Maarten. Un total di 150 + persona a participa na e quiz online, bibo y interactivo. Despues di hopi ronda di pregunta excitante y emocionante tocante naturalesa, un ekipo di Corsou a sali ganado. E di dos luga a bay pa un ekipo di Aruba y e di tres luga a bay pa un ekipo di Saba.

E Big Live Nature Quiz online a wordo crea pa educa e ciudadanonan tocante naturalesa na un manera interactivo y divertido, pa inspira orguyo pa naturalesa di e islanan, fomenta practica ecologico, sostene e proyecto di conservacion di parke y conecta e personanan den henter Caribe Hulandes.

Quiz Anualmente Gratis pa Adulto y Mucha

Meta ta pa haci esaki un evento anual tanto pa adulto como pa mucha. Na aña 2020 a lansa e prome edicion pa mucha. Pa aña 2022, e edicion infantil ta planea pa mita di october. Keda pendiente pa bo proximo oportunidad pa siña mas tocante naturalesa di Caribe Hulandes.

Quiz Bibo y Interactivo

E ekiponan por a participa na dos manera. A invita e ekiponan pa hunga for di nan cas /online cu amigo y famia of pa join na un di e luganan di transmision. (bar)

E Quiz tabata online y bibo. Pa e motibo ey, tur e ekiponan di e islanan di Caribe Hulandes por a participa na mes momento y por a interactua cu otro y cu e anfitrion di e programa.

E luganan di transmision tabata inclui Aruba: Chaos Café, Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar. Un danki di curason pa tur e establecimentonan y tambe pa STINAPA Boneiro, CARMABI – Corsou, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF), STENAPA na St Eustatius, Nature Foundation Sint Maarten y WeConnect pa nan apoyo y pa crea e evento aki.

Tema: Bestia y mata den peliger

E quiz tabatin un total di 20 escogencia multiple trivia. E quiz tabata na Ingles, pero e preguntanan tambe tabatin subtitulo ,na Hulandes, Papiamentu y Papiamento. E preguntanan tabata inclui especie manera turtuga di lama, tribon y yuwana.

E ganadonan

E prome luga a bay pa “Vreede Vogels” na Corsou. Nan lo ricibi un trip riba barco di bela/ snorkel rond di nan bunita isla. E di dos luga a bay pa “Lucky’s Group Therapy” na Aruba y e di tres luga a bay pa “What a team” na Saba. E ganadonan di isla di Boneiro tabata “The Barracudas” Pa St Maarten: Chicken Dinner (Emily Koch) y pa St. Eustatius: The Shallows

Nan a ricibi premio mas chikito. Pabien na tur e ganadonan!

“Tabata hopi pret y mi a siña hopi tocante naturalesa. Hopi bon cu tur e islanan di Caribe Hulandes por a participa den bibo. Mi ta ansioso pa otro aña!”. BLNQ Participante di Hillside Boneiro

No perde e proximo Gran Quiz Bibo di Naturalesa

Check Facebook di DCNA (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) of BigLiveNatureQuiz.org pa obtene mas informacion y potret di e evento. Si bo tin cualke pregunta, bo por manda un e-mail na info@DCNAnature.org of bo por yama na + 599-717-5010.

Big Live Nature Quiz ta financia generosamente pa Ministerio di Agricultura, Naturalesa y Calidad di Alimento (LNV) y e actividadnan di DCNA ta conta cu apoyo di Loteria di codigo postal Hulandes.

Foto’s- ©all rights reserved:

Foto 1: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz over bedreigde planten en dieren

Foto 2: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz over bedreigde planten en dieren

Foto 3: Big Live Nature Quiz logo

Foto 4: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz local Host Edrieënna Brandao

Download meer foto’s hier: https://we.tl/t-ajoUJPWsCj

Aruba

Foto 5: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Chaos Café Aruba

Foto 6: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Chaos Café Aruba

Bonaire

Foto 7: Big Live Nature Quiz Winners (Team Barracuda’s) van Bonaire at Hillside

Foto 8: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door Xenah Cecilia- STINAPA Bonaire

Curacao

Foto 9: Big Live Nature Quiz sent ingezonden door Tatiana van Steveninck- CARMABI Curaçao

Foto 10: Big Live Nature Quiz ingezonden door Erik Houtepen – Carmabi Curaçao

Saba

Foto 11: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Long Haul op Saba

Foto 12: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door by Rissa Rampersad- Saba Conservation Foundation

St Eustatius

Foto 13: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Ocean View Terrace on St. Eustatius.

Foto 14: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door by Achsah Mitchell- STENAPA St. Eustatius

St Maarten

Foto 15: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar St Maarten

Foto 16: Big Live Nature Quiz ingezonden door Zakiya Peterson- Nature Foundation St. Maarten

Big Live Nature Quiz- Winnaars op Curaçao, Aruba and Saba

Leuke Online Natuur Game voor het Nederlands Caribisch gebied

Op 22 april heeft de Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) de Big Live Nature Quiz voor volwassenen op Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, en St. Maarten georganiseerd. Meer dan 150 mensen hebben deelgenomen aan de online, live en interactieve quiz. Na veel interessante en spannende rondes van vragen over de natuur, heeft een team op Curaçao gewonnen. De tweede plaats ging naar een team op Aruba en de derde plaats naar een ander team op Saba.

De online Big Live Nature Quiz is opgezet om burgers op een leuke, interactieve manier voor te lichten over natuurbehoud, om een gevoel van trots zijn op de natuur van de eilanden te scheppen, om natuurvriendelijke praktijken aan te moedigen, om de projecten van de natuur beheer parken te ondersteunen en om mensen binnen op de Nederlands Caribische eilanden met elkaar in contact te brengen.

Jaarlijks Gratis Quiz voor Volwassenen en Kinderen

Dit is een jaarlijks evenement voor zowel volwassenen als voor kinderen sinds 2020. Voor 2022, is de kindereditie momenteel gepland begin November. Volg de DCNA (www.BigLiveNatureQuiz.org) om de volgende quiz niet te missen en om op een leuke manier te leren over de natuur van het Nederlands Caribisch gebied.

Live en Interactieve Quiz

De teams (bestaande uit 1-4 deelnemers) konden op twee manieren deelnemen. De deelnemers konden online vanuit huis meedoen of bij een van de uitzendlocaties (bars).

De Quiz was online en live. Hierdoor konden alle teams van de Nederlands Caribische eilanden op dezelfde tijd deelnemen en ook op hetzelfde moment met elkaar en met de presentator van het programma interactie hebben.

Deelnemende uitzendlocaties (bars) waren: Aruba: Chaos Café, Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar. Hartelijk dank aan STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA on St Eustatius, Nature Foundation Sint Maarten en WeConnect voor hun support en het creeën van de quiz.

Thema: Bedreigde dieren en planten

De quiz had in totaal 20 meerkeuzevragen. De quiz was in het Engels, maar de vragen waren ook Nederlands, Papiamentu en Papiamento ondertiteld. Vragen gingen over soorten zoals zeeschildpadden, haaien en leguanen.

Winnaars

De eerste plaats ging naar “Vreemde Vogels” op Curaçao. Zij krijgen een zeiltocht rond hun prachtige eiland. De tweede plaats ging naar “Lucky’s Group Therapy” op Aruba en de derde plaats naar “What a Team” op Saba. Eilandwinnaars van Bonaire zijn de Barracuda’s. Voor St. Maarten: Chicken Dinner (Emily Koch) en St. Eustatius: The Shallows.

“Het was erg leuk en ik heb veel geleerd over de natuur. Zo leuk dat alle Nederlands Caribische eilanden live konden mee doen. Ik kijk uit naar de volgende quiz!”. BLNQ Deelnemer van Hillside Bonaire

Doe mee aan de Big Live Nature Quiz

Volg de DCNA Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) of BigLiveNatureQuiz.org voor meer informatie en foto’s van het evenement. Als u wat voor vragen mocht hebben, stuur dan een email naar research@DCNAnature.org of bel naar +599-717-5010.

De Big Live Nature Quiz wordt gesponsord door het Ministerie van Landbouw, Natuur en Voedsel Kwaliteit (LNV) en de activiteiten van DCNA worden ondersteund door de Nederlandse Postcode Loterij.

Foto’s- ©all rights reserved:

Foto 1: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz over bedreigde planten en dieren

Foto 2: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz over bedreigde planten en dieren

Foto 3: Big Live Nature Quiz logo

Foto 4: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz local Host Edrieënna Brandao

Download meer foto’s hier: https://we.tl/t-ajoUJPWsCj

Aruba

Foto 5: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Chaos Café Aruba

Foto 6: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Chaos Café Aruba

Bonaire

Foto 7: Big Live Nature Quiz Winners (Team Barracuda’s) van Bonaire bij Hillside

Foto 8: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door Xenah Cecilia- STINAPA Bonaire

Curacao

Foto 9: Big Live Nature Quiz sent ingezonden door Tatiana van Steveninck- CARMABI Curaçao

Foto 10: Big Live Nature Quiz ingezonden door Erik Houtepen – Carmabi Curaçao

Saba

Foto 11: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Long Haul op Saba

Foto 12: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door by Rissa Rampersad- Saba Conservation Foundation

St Eustatius

Foto 13: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Ocean View Terrace on St. Eustatius.

Foto 14: Big Live Nature Quiz Question ingezonden door by Achsah Mitchell- STENAPA St. Eustatius

St Maarten

Foto 15: Big Live Nature Quiz deelnemers bij Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar St Maarten

Foto 16: Big Live Nature Quiz ingezonden door Zakiya Peterson- Nature Foundation St. Maarten

Big Live Nature Quiz—Winners on Curaçao, Aruba and Saba

Fun Online Nature Game for the Dutch Caribbean

On April 22nd, the Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) hosted its Big Live Nature Quiz for adults on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten. A total of 150+ individuals participated in the online, live, and interactive quiz. After many exciting and thrilling nature question rounds, a team on Curaçao won. Second place went to a team on Aruba and third place to a team on Saba.

The online Big Live Nature Quiz is created to educate citizens about nature in a fun interactive way, to instill pride about the islands’ nature, encourage eco-friendly practices, support the parks conservation projects, and to connect people throughout the Dutch Caribbean.

Yearly Free Quiz for Adults and Kids

This a yearly event for both adults and kids since 2020. For 2022, the kids’ edition is currently planned for the beginning of November. Stay tuned for your next chance to learn more about the nature of the Dutch Caribbean.

Live and Interactive Quiz

Teams could participate in two ways. Teams were invited to play from home (online) with friends and family or join at one of the broadcast locations (bars).

The Quiz was online and live. Therefore, all teams from the Dutch Caribbean islands could participate at the same time as well as interact with each other and the host of the program.

Broadcast locations included Aruba: Chaos Café, Bonaire: Hillside, Saba: Long Haul, St. Eustatius: Ocean View Terrace, St. Maarten: Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar. A big thank you to STINAPA Bonaire, CARMABI on Curaçao, Aruba National Park Foundation, Saba Conservation Foundation, STENAPA on St Eustatius, Nature Foundation Sint Maarten and WeConnect for their support and creating this event.

Theme: Endangered animals and plants

The quiz had a total of 20 multiple choice trivia questions. The quiz was in English but questions also had Dutch, Papiamentu and Papiamento subtitles. Questions included species such as sea turtles, sharks and iguanas.

Winners

First place went to “Vreemde Vogels” on Curaçao. They will receive a sailing trip around their beautiful island. Second place went to “Lucky’s Group Therapy” on Aruba and third place to “What a Team” on Saba. Island winners of Bonaire are the Barracudas. For St Maarten: Chicken Dinner (Emily Koch) and St. Eustatius: The Shallows. They received smaller prizes. Congratulations to all!

“It was a lot of fun and I learned much about nature. So nice that all Dutch Caribbean islands could participate live. I am looking forward to the next quiz!”. BLNQ Participant from Hillside Bonaire

Don’t Miss the next Big Live Nature Quiz

Check out DCNA’s Facebook (Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance), Instagram (DCNAnature) or BigLiveNatureQuiz.org for more information and photos of the events. If you have any questions, send an email to research@DCNAnature.org or call +599-717-5010.

The Big Live Nature Quiz is generously funded by the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (LNV) and DCNA’s activities are supported by the Dutch Postcode Lottery.

Photos- ©all rights reserved:

Photo 1: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz about Endangered animals and plants

Photo 2: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz about Endangered animals and plants

Photo 3: Big Live Nature Quiz logo

Photo 4: DCNA’s Big Live Nature Quiz local Host Edrieënna Brandao

Or download more photos here: https://we.tl/t-ajoUJPWsCj

Aruba

Photo 5: Big Live Nature Quiz participants at Chaos Café Aruba

Photo 6: Big Live Nature Quiz participants at Chaos Café Aruba

Bonaire

Photo 7: Big Live Nature Quiz Winners (Team Barracuda’s) van Bonaire at Hillside

Photo 8: Big Live Nature Quiz Question sent in by Xenah Cecilia- STINAPA Bonaire

Curacao

Photo 9: Big Live Nature Quiz sent in by Tatiana van Steveninck- CARMABI Curaçao

Photo 10: Big Live Nature Quiz sent in by Erik Houtepen – Carmabi Curaçao

Saba

Photo 11: Big Live Nature Quiz participants at Long Haul op Saba

Photo 12: Big Live Nature Quiz Question sent in by Rissa Rampersad- Saba Conservation Foundation

St Eustatius

Photo 13: Big Live Nature Quiz participants at Ocean View Terrace on St. Eustatius.

Photo 14: Big Live Nature Quiz Question sent in by Achsah Mitchell- STENAPA St. Eustatius

St Maarten

Photo 15: Big Live Nature Quiz participants at Dinghy Dock Sailors Bar St Maarten

Photo 16: Big Live Nature Quiz sent in by Zakiya Peterson- Nature Foundation St. Maarten

