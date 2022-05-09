Monday 9 May 2022

VACCINATION WEEK IN THE AMERICAS (VWA) 2022

PHILIPSBURG, The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) calendar of health observances vaccination week in the Americas (VWA), is observed every year in the last week of April (April 23 – April 30) by Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) together with the countries, territories and partners of the Americas region.

The Calendar of Health Observances is aimed at promoting health related issues and topics during a designated time of the year.

The Collective Prevention Services, Section Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic in collaboration with the department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs, has planned some activities to commemorate vaccination week.

This year’s slogan is: “Are you fully vaccinated? #GETALLYOURSHOTS #VWA 20.

The specific objectives of this year’s campaign are to:

1. Build trust and confidence in the safety and effectiveness of all vaccines.

2. Strengthen the scope and reach of the routine vaccination program during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Accelerate COVID-19 vaccination operations in all countries and territories of the Americas to achieve high national vaccination coverage rate, with focus on all priority groups.

This year Section Youth Health Care will focus on being visible and accessible, by going into to the community with its youth immunization program.

They will be at the Community Help Desks in the Dutch Quarter, St. Peters and Cole Bay Districts to offer their services. By providing these extra services, we ensure that we are keeping up with this year’s slogan.

