Curaçao Ports Authority signs International agreement as sister ports with Dominican Port Authority

REDAKSHON
During Seatrade Cruise Global, our CEO Mr. Humberto de Castro signed an agreement together with the CEO of Dominican Port Authority, Mr. Jean Luis Rodriguez, in which both parties agreed to exchange information with regards to:
Cargo and cruise industry of the ports of both countries
Projected port infrastructure development projects
Marketing research aimed at increasing cruise and cargo traffic between our ports
Internal processes related to Health, Safety, Environment, “HSEQ” for its acronym in English
In addition, both authorities contemplated the possibility of evaluating other destinations in the area, to create a joint itinerary package plan to be offered to cruise lines.

 

