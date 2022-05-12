Sospechosonan den investigashon Themis dilanti hues / Verdachten onderzoek Themis voor de rechter / Suspects in the Themis investigation before the Judge
Sospechosonan den investigashon Themis dilanti hues
Djaluna 9 di mei 2022 Korte di Promé Instansia a kuminsá ku tratamentu den kontenido di e kaso penal kontra di e kuater (4) sospechosonan den e investigashon yamá Themis. Ta trata di R.L. di 41 aña, S.P. di 37 aña, C.L. di 49 aña i A.E. di 35 aña ku den novèmber 2020, febrüari 2021 i mart 2021 a keda detené na Kòrsou. Tres (3) di e sospechosonan ta den aresto preventivo for di dia di nan detenshon. Di djaluna 9 di mei te ku djabièrnè 13 di mei lo trata e kasonan penal kontra di nan den Korte.
Ta sospechá nan di a forma parti di un organisashon ku ta yama nan mes No Limit Soldiers (NLS). Ministerio Públiko ta sospechá ku NLS ta un koperashon kriminal. Segun sospecho di Ministerio Públiko, e organisashon aki ya pa hopi tempu ta dediká nan mes na trafikashon di droga i ta responsabel pa diferente asesinato na Kòrsou, Sint Maarten i Hulanda. Otro echonan kastigabel ku ta reprochá e sospechosonan di dje i ku Korte lo trata ta e provokashon di dos asesinato na Sint Maarten, provokashon di ekstorshon i labamentu di plaka. Banda di esaki, ta akusá un di e sospechosonan di diferente echo di droga entre otro un transporte di droga di 172 kilo di kokaina for di haf di Kòrsou pa haf di Le Havre na Fransia.
Themis ta e investigashon di delitunan kometé den e último añanan den diferente pais den Reino Hulandes i den eksterior. Spesífikamente pa e investigashon aki a forma un ekipo di investigashon spesial, ku ta konsistí di miembronan di kuerponan polisial di Sint Maarten, Kòrsou, Aruba i Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). E ekipo investigativo aki ta ser dirigí dor di Fiskal di Sint Maarten i Fiskal di Kòrsou.
Verdachten onderzoek Themis voor de rechter
Op maandag 9 mei 2022 is voor het Gerecht in Eerste Aanleg de inhoudelijke behandeling gestart van de strafzaak tegen vier verdachten in het onderzoek Themis. Het gaat om de 41 jarige R.L., de 37 jarige S.P., de 49 jarige C.L. en de 35 jarige A.E. die in november 2020, februari 2021 en maart 2021 op Curaçao zijn aangehouden. Drie van de verdachten zitten sinds hun aanhouding in voorlopige hechtenis. Van maandag 9 mei tot en met vrijdag 13 mei worden de strafzaken tegen hen voor het Gerecht behandeld.
De verdachten worden ervan verdacht deel te hebben uitgemaakt van een organisatie die zich de No Limit Soldiers (NLS) noemt. Het Openbaar Ministerie verdenkt de NLS ervan een crimineel samenwerkingsverband te zijn. Het samenwerkingsverband zou zich volgens de verdenkingen van het Openbaar Ministerie voor lange tijd bezig hebben gehouden met de handel in verdovende middelen en wordt verantwoordelijk gehouden voor meerdere moorden gepleegd op Curaçao, Sint Maarten en in Nederland. Andere strafbare feiten die de verdachten worden verweten en die voor het Gerecht zullen worden behandeld betreft de uitlokking van twee moorden op Sint Maarten, de uitlokking van een afpersing en witwassen. Een van de verdachte staat daarnaast terecht voor verschillende drugsfeiten waaronder een drugstransport van 172 kilo cocaïne uit de haven van Curaçao naar de haven Le Havre in Frankrijk.
In de zaak Themis werd onderzoek gedaan naar strafbare feiten die de afgelopen jaren in de verschillende landen van het Koninkrijk der Nederlanden en in landen daarbuiten zijn gepleegd. Speciaal voor dit onderzoek was daarom een rechercheteam geformeerd, bestaande uit leden van de politiekorpsen van Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba en het Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). Dit rechercheteam staat onder leiding van het Openbaar Ministerie Sint Maarten en het Openbaar Ministerie Curaçao.
Suspects in the Themis investigation before the Judge
On Monday, May 9, 2022, the substantive hearing of the criminal case against four suspects in the Themis investigation started before the Court of First Instance. These are 41 year old R.L., 37 year old S.P., 49 year old C.L. and 35 year old A.E. who were arrested in November 2020, February 2021, and March 2021 in Curaçao. Three of the suspects have been in pre-trial detention since their arrest. From Monday, May 9 through Friday, May 13, the criminal cases against them will be tried before the Court.
The suspects are suspected of being part of an organization that calls itself the No Limit Soldiers (NLS). The prosecution suspects the NLS of being a criminal alliance. According to the Public Prosecutor’s suspicions, the alliance was involved in narcotics trafficking for an extended period of time and is held responsible for several murders committed in Curaçao, Sint Maarten and in the Netherlands. Other offenses the suspects are accused of and which will be tried before the Court, concern the instigation of two murders on St. Maarten, the instigation of extortion and money laundering. One of the suspects is also on trial for various drug offenses including a 172 kilo cocaine transport from the port of Curaçao to the port of Le Havre in France.
In the Themis case, an investigation was carried out into criminal offenses committed in the past few years in the various countries of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and abroad. Especially for this investigation a detective team was formed, consisting of members of the police forces of Sint Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba and the Recherche Samenwerkingsteam (RST). This investigation team is led by the Public Prosecutor Sint Maarten and the Public Prosecutor Curaçao.
