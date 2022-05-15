Latest:

KIKO TA PASANDO NOTISIA I INFORMASHON

Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com of kikotapasando@kikotapasando.com

NOTISIA POLISIAL 

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 the Police force of Sint Maarten had to say farewell to one of our colleague and fellow fraud investigator Mr. Egbert Kremers.
Mr. Kremers has contributed greatly in upgrading the fraud department during his time as an investigator.
The management team of KPSM take this opportunity to wish “Bert” and his family all the best for the future and hopes to see him soon again here on Sint. Maarten.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Vidio ku ta sirkula riba medionan sosial di outo ku ta kore den skual bahando brug direkshon punda

REDAKSHON 0

KOMUNIKADO DI KUERPO POLISIAL KÒRSOU A bolbe detené un sospechoso relashoná ku dos kaso di ladronisia ku violensia.

REDAKSHON 0

Sentro di Detenshon i Korekshon Kòrsou ta informá, riba video ku ta sirkulá.

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: