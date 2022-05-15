Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 the Police force of Sint Maarten had to say farewell to one of our colleague and fellow fraud investigator Mr. Egbert Kremers.

Mr. Kremers has contributed greatly in upgrading the fraud department during his time as an investigator.

The management team of KPSM take this opportunity to wish “Bert” and his family all the best for the future and hopes to see him soon again here on Sint. Maarten.