Curaçao Medecial Center a risibí bishita e selekshon di Korsou i tambe di Ajax.

Curaçao Medical Center

Curaçao Medecial Center a risibí bishita e selekshon di Korsou i tambe di Ajax.
Nan a bishitá e departamentu di Mucha I tambe serka konosí ku Ronald McDonald House of Charity.
Danki pa e bishita i éksito ku e wega!
