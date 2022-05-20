NOTISIA Curaçao Medecial Center a risibí bishita e selekshon di Korsou i tambe di Ajax. May 20, 2022 REDAKSHON 0 Comments Curaçao Medical Center Curaçao Medecial Center a risibí bishita e selekshon di Korsou i tambe di Ajax. Nan a bishitá e departamentu di Mucha I tambe serka konosí ku Ronald McDonald House of Charity. Danki pa e bishita i éksito ku e wega! Share on: WhatsApp KOMPARTI E NOTISIA AKI VIA / Share the newsWhatsAppTelegramMoreShare on TumblrPocketLike this:Like Loading...
