PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A BISHITÁ E SUPMARINO ZR. MS. DOLFIJN DI MARINA REAL
Willemstad – Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas a bishitá e Supmarino (Onderzeeboot) Zr. Ms. Dolfijn di Marina Real dia 10 di yüni 2022.
Promé Minister sr. Pisas a keda risibí a bordo di e Supmarino pa sr. Frank Boots (Commandant der Zeemacht in het Caribisch Gebied: C-ZMCARIB).
Durante di e bishita aki a duna Promé Minister sr. Pisas informashon pa ku e funshonamentu di e Supmarino aki i tambe su tripulante.
Zr. Ms. ta un di e supmarinonan ku ta forma parti di e klase “Walrus”.
E tipo di botonan aki ta forma e unidat di e supmarinonan di e flota naval.
You must log in to post a comment.