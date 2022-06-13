Latest:

PROMÉ MINISTER GILMAR PISAS A BISHITÁ E  SUPMARINO ZR. MS. DOLFIJN DI MARINA REAL

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Willemstad – Promé Minister Gilmar Pisas a bishitá e Supmarino (Onderzeeboot) Zr. Ms. Dolfijn di Marina Real dia 10 di yüni 2022.

Promé Minister sr. Pisas a keda risibí a bordo di e Supmarino pa sr. Frank Boots (Commandant der Zeemacht in het Caribisch Gebied: C-ZMCARIB).

 

Durante di e bishita aki a duna Promé Minister sr. Pisas informashon pa ku e funshonamentu di e Supmarino aki i tambe su tripulante. 

 

Zr. Ms. ta un di e supmarinonan ku ta forma parti di e klase “Walrus”.

E tipo di botonan aki ta forma e unidat di e supmarinonan di e flota naval.

 

