CTB huntu ku partnernan den sektor di turismo a bishitá Sürnam i Trinidad  pa promové nos pais

WILLEMSTAD- 17 di yüni 2022 – Resientemente representantenan di Ofisina di Turismo di Kòrsou (CTB) huntu ku diferente partner lokal a bishitá Sürnam i Trinidad. Meta di e bishita aki tabata pa informá i konsientisá e sektor di turismo na ámbos pais tokante loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé komo destinashon turístiko.

Sürnam

Na e biahe pa Sürnam, CTB a keda kompañá pa dos hotèl di Kòrsou i un representante di e sektor di turismo médiko i wellness. Durante e bishita, e tim di Kòrsou a tene un ‘Mini Curaçao InfoMart’ huntu ku diferente aerolínea i agensia di biahe di Sürnam pa asina duna informashon di e produkto turístiko ku Kòrsou ta ofresé. Tambe e tim a duna diferente presentashon na agensianan di biahe, medionan di komunikashon, ‘influencers’ i operadornan di tour. Esaki ku e meta pa e partnernan akí ta mas ekipá pa brinda mihó informashon i servisio na nan klientenan ku ke bishitá Kòrsou. Ademas CTB a tene vários reunion ku diferente aerolínea i otro partnernan komersial na Sürnam i a duna entrevista na korant i na radio.

Trinidad

E bishita na Trinidad a konsistí di un delegashon di sinku hotèl i resort di Kòrsou, un operador di tour, representante di sektor di turismo médiko i wellness i representantenan di CTB. Akinan e tim di Kòrsou a organisá un ‘Marketplace’ spesialmente pa e representantenan di e mihó agensianan di biahe na Trinidad bin risibí mas informashon di loke Kòrsou tin di ofresé.

Alabes a tene un presentashon pa miembronan di prensa, ‘influencers’ i organisashonnan di biahe tokante tur e desaroyonan nobo na nos isla. Despues di e presentashon tabatin un demonstrashon di kòktel di konosido bartènder lokal, Brenton Balentien, siguí pa un presentashon di kantante Tony Shearman pa klousurá e evento.

Finalmente, huntu ku diferente aerolínea i agensia di biahe na Trinidad, a organisá dos enkuentro na kual e públiko general a keda invitá pa risibí informashon di Kòrsou, p’asina nan por plania nan próksimo vakashon.

CTB ta gradisí tur e partnernan di sektor privá ku a forma parti di e tim di Kòrsou na e diferente eventonan.

CTB together with its tourism partners visited Surinam and Trinidad to promote our island

WILLEMSTAD- 17 June 2022 – Recently representatives of the Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) together with several local partners visited Surinam and Trinidad. The purpose of these trips was to provide information and increase awareness in the tourism sectors of both countries regarding what Curaçao has to offer as a tourist destination.

Surinam

During the trip to Surinam, two hotels from Curaçao joined CTB, as well as a representative of the medical and wellness tourism sector. The Curaçao team held a ‘Mini Curaçao InfoMart’ together with airline partners and travel agencies based in Surinam to give information about the tourism product that Curaçao offers. The team also gave several presentations to travel agents, media houses, influencers and tour operators. The aim was to better equip these partners to provide information and improve the service to their customers who want to visit Curaçao.

CTB also held several meetings with different airlines and other commercial partners in Surinam and gave interviews at a radio station and a local newspaper.

Trinidad

The visit to Trinidad consisted of a delegation of five hotels and resorts from Curaçao, a tour operator, a representative of the medical & wellness tourism sector, and CTB representatives. Here the Curaçao team organized a Marketplace for representatives of the best travel agents in Trinidad to come and receive more information on what Curaçao has to offer.

The team also gave a presentation to members of the press, influencers, and travel companies about all the new developments on our island. After the presentation there was a cocktail demonstration conducted by well-known local bartender, Brenton Balentien, followed by a presentation of singer Tony Shearman to close off the event.

Furthermore, during this Trinidad trip, CTB organized two events together with several airlines and travel agencies and invited the general public to attend these events to receive information about Curaçao in order to start planning their next vacation to our island.

CTB wishes to thank the private-sector partners comprising Curaçao’s team at the events.

Share on: WhatsApp