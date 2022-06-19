Latest:

E uniko kaminda ku bo ta haña tur informashon kompletamente gratis. Klik anto lesa. Manda tur loke bo ke pa wordu publika i invitashon pa kubri rueda di prensa na e Email: kikotapasando@outlook.com

GOBIERNU 

Koninkrijksrelaties: Durante mi kaminata pa The Quill mi por a mira ku e naturalesa na Sint Eustatius ta sufri di animal ku ta kana lòs.

REDAKSHON 0 Comments

Koninkrijksrelaties

Dat de natuur van Sint Eustatius heeft te lijden onder loslopende dieren heb ik kunnen zien tijdens mijn wandeling naar The Quill. De dieren zorgen voor schade die ook gevaarlijk is voor mensen. Ik ben blij om te zien dat de Statianen dit probleem willen aanpakken.
———————————————-
Durante mi kaminata pa The Quill mi por a mira ku e naturalesa na Sint Eustatius ta sufri di animal ku ta kana lòs. E animalnan aki ta sòru pa daño ku pa hende tambe ta peligroso. Mi ta kontentu di mira ku e hendenan di Statia ke traha riba e problema aki.
———————————————-
I was able to see that the nature of St. Eustatius suffers from free roaming animals during my walk to The Quill. The animals cause damage that is also dangerous for humans. I’m glad to see that the Statians want to tackle this problem.
Share this page to Telegram

You May Also Like

Boneiru ta bin ku regla mas estrikto pa pasahero di Kòrsou Bonaire verscherpt regels voor reizigers uit Curaçao

REDAKSHON 0

Wendy Pelk, secretario insular nobo a kuminsá awe / Nieuwe eilandsecretaris Wendy Pelk vandaag begonnen

REDAKSHON 0

PLAN NACIONAL PA ATENDE CU E PROBLEMATICA DI CACHO NA ARUBA (Parti 5 di 6)   DOÑONAN RESPONSABEL STIMA MI MASCOTA 

REDAKSHON 0

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: