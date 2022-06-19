Koninkrijksrelaties: Durante mi kaminata pa The Quill mi por a mira ku e naturalesa na Sint Eustatius ta sufri di animal ku ta kana lòs.

Koninkrijksrelaties

Dat de natuur van Sint Eustatius heeft te lijden onder loslopende dieren heb ik kunnen zien tijdens mijn wandeling naar The Quill. De dieren zorgen voor schade die ook gevaarlijk is voor mensen. Ik ben blij om te zien dat de Statianen dit probleem willen aanpakken.

———————————————-

Durante mi kaminata pa The Quill mi por a mira ku e naturalesa na Sint Eustatius ta sufri di animal ku ta kana lòs. E animalnan aki ta sòru pa daño ku pa hende tambe ta peligroso. Mi ta kontentu di mira ku e hendenan di Statia ke traha riba e problema aki.

———————————————-

I was able to see that the nature of St. Eustatius suffers from free roaming animals during my walk to The Quill. The animals cause damage that is also dangerous for humans. I’m glad to see that the Statians want to tackle this problem.

