Na 2024 lo introdusí un trayektoria di enseñansa nobo den VMBO

In 2024 wordt een nieuwe leerweg ingevoerd in het VMBO

In 2024 wordt de nieuwe leerweg ingevoerd in het VMBO. De nieuwe leerweg zal de huidige Theoretische Leerweg (TL) en de Gemengde Leerweg (GL) samenvoegen. De nieuwe leerweg zal praktijkgerichter worden en komt aan bod in het derde leerjaar van het VMBO.

De kern van praktijkgerichte programma’s

Vanaf het derde leerjaar krijgen alle leerlingen in het VMBO een praktijkgericht programma, dat houdt in dat ze met echte opdrachten aan de slag gaan van bedrijven en organisaties uit zowel Bonaire als Europees Nederland. Zo krijgen ze een helder beeld van de wereld buiten de schoolpoort, ontdekken ze wat ze echt leuk vinden en waar ze goed in zijn. Bovendien ontwikkelen ze vaardigheden die ze helpen bij het maken van keuzes voor het vervolgonderwijs.

Elke school biedt een of meerdere praktijkgerichte programma’s aan. In zo’n programma doen leerlingen concrete ervaring op in verschillende werkvelden. Bijvoorbeeld in de zorg of in de ICT. Dankzij de uitdagende opdrachten krijgen ze inzicht in waar hun passies en talenten liggen, en wat voor hen de juiste vervolgopleiding is in het MBO of de HAVO. Deze nieuwe leerweg staat voor een combinatie van denken en doen en bereidt leerlingen voor op de keuze voor, en de overstap naar het vervolgonderwijs.

De SGB gaat binnenkort van start met een praktijkgericht programma. SGB zal de nieuwe leerweg officieel invoeren in het leerjaar 2024-2025 maar start binnenkort een testproject met koraalriffen als thema.

Tijdpad

De nieuwe leerweeg wordt officieel in het leerjaar 2024-2025 ingevoerd na afsluiting van de pilots die sinds 2020 gaande zijn. In dat jaar zal ook de officiële naam van de nieuwe leerweg bekend worden gemaakt. Wil je meer weten? Ga dan naar www.sterkberoepsonderwijs.nl

In 2024 a new learning path will be introduced in VMBO

In 2024, the new learning path will be introduced in the VMBO. The new learning path will merge the current Theoretical Learning Path (TL) and the Mixed Learning Path (GL). The new learning path will be more practical-oriented and will be offered in the third year of VMBO.

The purpose of practical-oriented programs

From the third year onwards, all students in VMBO will receive a practical-oriented program, meaning that they work on real assignments from companies and organizations based in Bonaire or the European Netherlands. This way they get a clear picture of the real world, they discover what they enjoy and what they’re good at. Additionally, they develop skills that help them with their choice for further education.

Each school offers one or more practical-oriented programs. In such a program, students gain concrete experience in different fields of work. For example in healthcare or IT. Furthermore, thanks to the challenging assignments, they gain insight into where their passions and talents lie, and what the right further education is for them in MBO or HAVO. This new learning path combines thinking and doing and prepares students for the choice and transition to further education.

The SGB will soon start with a practical-oriented program and officially introduce the new learning path in the 2024-2025 school year, but will soon start a test project with coral reefs as the theme.

Timeline

The new learning path will be officially introduced in the 2024-2025 school year after the pilots that have been going on since 2020 have been finalized. The official name of the new learning path will also be announced in that year. Do you want to know more? Then go to www.sterkberoepsonderwijs.nl

Na 2024 lo introdusí un trayektoria di enseñansa nobo den VMBO

Na 2024 lo introdusí un trayektoria di enseñansa nobo den VMBO. Esaki lo kombiná e konosido trayektoria teorétiko (TL) ku e trayektoria kombiná (GL). E trayektoria nobo lo enfoká mas riba e aspekto práktiko i lo ofresé esaki for di e terser aña di VMBO.

E meta di programanan ku enfoke riba aspekto práktiko

Tur alumno for di su terser aña den VMBO lo drenta e programa práktiko, esei ta nifiká ku e ta risibí tarea di bida real di organisashon- i empresanan di tantu Boneiru komo Hulanda Europeo. Asina e ta krea un imágen kla pa su mes di e mundu pafó di porta di skol, e ta deskubrí kiko e gusta berdaderamente i kiko e ta bon den dje. Fuera di esei e ta desaroyá su abilidatnan ku ta yud’é den su eskoho di estudio mas aleu.

Kada skol ta ofresé un òf mas programa ku enfoke riba práktika. Den un programa asina alumnonan ta haña eksperensia konkreto riba diferente tereno laboral. Por ehèmpel den kuido òf ICT. Danki na e tareanan desafiante e alumno ta haña mas konosementu den kiko ta su talento- i pashon, i si e trayektoria akadémiko lo hib’é pa MBO òf HAVO. E trayektoria aki ta para pa un kombinashon di pensa i hasi i ta prepará e alumno pa e eskoho promé i e transishon pa e siguiente etapa di edukashon.

Denter di poko SGB lo inisiá un programa ku enfoke riba práktika. SGB lo introdusí e trayektoria aki ofisialmente den e aña eskolar 2024-2025, pero, lo kuminsá kaba pronto ku un proyekto di prueba ku ref di koral komo tema.

Liña di tempu

Ta introdusí e trayektoria nobo ofisialmente den e aña eskolar 2024-2025 despues ku finalisá e proyektonan piloto ku a kuminsá na 2020. Den e aña aki tambe e nòmber ofisial pa e trayektoria nobo lo bira konosí. Bo kier sa mas? Bishitá www.sterkberoepsonderwijs.nl

