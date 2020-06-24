GOBIERNU NOTISIA 

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou [TUMA NOTA]: Entrante 1 di yüli Kòrsou ta habri frontera ofisialmente pa Hulanda i algun pais di Wèst Oropa sin karentena obligatorio.

Gobièrnu di Kòrsou

[TUMA NOTA]: Entrante 1 di yüli Kòrsou ta habri frontera ofisialmente pa Hulanda i algun pais di Wèst Oropa sin karentena obligatorio. Tin algun kondishon pa e pasaheronan ku ta biaha pa Kòrsou.
Bezoek de overheids website voor de mededelingen in het Nederlands: https://gobiernu.cw/nl/mededelingen-over-het-coronavirus

