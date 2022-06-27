google.com, pub-5639114718427035, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Openbaar Ministerie Sint Maarten/Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten

Joint press-release OM and KPSM

Murder investigation launched into death of elderly woman

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (26 June 2022) – The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM and the Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM have launched a murder investigation into the death of the octogenarian who died on 29 May 2022 after armed robbers invaded her Pointe Blanche home. The robbers also assaulted and injured the woman’s husband.

The “Pharao” investigation into the initial break-in and assault, took a turn to murder after the autopsy findings revealed that L.M. (86) died an unnatural death.

