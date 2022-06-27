google.com, pub-5639114718427035, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Police, OM submit GEBE hack report to Government

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (26 June 2022) – The Prosecutor’s Office OM SXM, together with the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM, has delivered its report on the March 2022 ransomware attack (in Dutch: Bestuurlijk rapportage ransomwareaanval) on utilities company N.V. GEBE to the Government of Sint Maarten, the shareholder of this public-owned entity.

The report is based on findings from the “Freya” investigation, which includes the report and interviews with GEBE staff members and other relevant information from the Kingdom Cooperation Team RST.

